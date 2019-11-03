Netflix’s New Lineup Of Nickelodeon Shows Will Totally Take You Back

Now that the coldest months of the year are ahead of us, you can bet that I'll be spending more time than ever in full-on hibernation mode. Luckily, Netflix subscribers have more options than ever to while away the winter evenings, because Netflix’s new lineup of Nickelodeon shows are the most nostalgic trip down memory lane. Get ready to cue up your favorite shows from your childhood and spend the rest of the weekend on your couch, because these picks will totally take you back.

On Nov. 2, the video streaming service announced via its blog that it was blessing the last few months of 2019 by adding a total of 13 different Nickelodeon titles to its current library. While Netflix has slowly been adding some movies from 2010-2017 in the mix since Oct. 1, you can now head to the streaming service and watch 100 Things to do Before High School, A Fairly Odd Summer, Big Time Movie, Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library, Jinxed, Legends of the Hidden Temple, Liar, Liar, Vampire, The Boy Who Cried Werewolf, The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery, and 2017's Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie if you're feeling in the mood.

In addition to these 10 movies, which you may or may not recognize from the past couple years, I was most excited to see that three different TV shows (including two featuring none other than Ariana Grande in some of her first acting roles) will also be making their way to the streaming service. The "Thank U, Next" songstress starred as the teen aspiring singer Cat Valentine alongside Victoria Justice in Victorious before reprising her role alongside Jennette McCurdy in 2013's spinoff series Sam & Cat. If you've never seen Grande play the red-haired teen or you just want to take a trip down memory lane, now's your chance. In addition to the one season of Sam & Cat and the three seasons of Victorious, Netflix will also be streaming one season of Bella and the Bulldogs.

These are just a few of the many viewing options rolling out at Netflix in the coming months. While I'll be the first to admit that it can be pretty tough to pick something to watch out of all the choices available, I'm so excited that Netflix has already revealed some of the festive titles that'll be making their way to the streaming service in early December.

In addition to the third installment of the Christmas Prince films, which will be titled A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, a rom-com where Kristen Davis and Rob Lowe find love while on safari in Holiday In The Wild is set to make its appearance. And for the foodies, viewers can expect holiday editions of The Great British Baking Show and Nailed It! if you're looking forward to watching gourmands whip up festive culinary creations come December.

Whether you're ready or not, sweater weather is in full swing, so I'd embrace the season with a hot chocolate in hand and settle into your couch to tune into some of Netflix's new offerings.