If you were a pre-teen in the early 2000s who watched Nickelodeon, then chances are you've seen at least one show starring Victoria Justice. Her rise to fame was quick, as she appeared in popular shows like Zoey 101, Victorious, and Eye Candy. She also went on to star in several teen movies as well. Over the years, you may have also wondered about Victoria Justice's relationship history. It turns out, Justice has been linked to several baes who may surprise you.

It's hardly a secret that, oftentimes, young Hollywood stars end up dating each other. And TBH, the same can be said of older actors too. When you're spending weeks (sometimes even months) with a co-star, it's easy to imagine that romances can develop. That said, I was definitely surprised to learn about Justice's eclectic dating past which includes several of her co-stars from yesteryear. Seriously people, the nostalgia was so real. Over the past couple of years, it seems Justice has kept the details of her dating life under lock and key. However, her earlier romances were much more publicized. So, here are some of Justice's most high-profile baes — and some of them, you might not have expected.

Josh Hutcherson Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Although it's not known exactly when Josh Hutcherson and Victoria Justice met, according to J-14, the couple reportedly started dating in early 2008 and broke up roughly a year later. Elite Daily has reached out to both Hutcherson and Justice's teams for confirmation about their reported relationship, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Ryan Rottman Ari Perilstein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images According to Us Weekly, Justice and Victorious co-star, Ryan Rottman reportedly met on set and went on to date for two years. Reportedly, their relationship began in early 2011 and they called it quits in August 2013. Elite Daily has reached out to both Rottman and Justice's teams for confirmation about their reported relationship, but did not hear back by the time of publication. "They are at different points in their life and both had been traveling," a source close to the couple reportedly told Us Weekly at the time. "They've both moved on."

Pierson Fode piersonfode on Instagram Shortly after Justice's reported split from Rottman, she was linked to fellow actor Pierson Fode. Elite Daily has reached out to both Fode and Justice's teams for confirmation about their reported relationship, but did not hear back by the time of publication. The duo starred in the 2015 drama Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List. Sadly, after two years together, they reportedly went their separate ways. “They’ve been on a break for a couple of months,” a source reportedly told Just Jared in November 2015. “They are hoping to work things out and still care for each other a lot.” Unfortunately, as far as we know, a reunion between the pair never happened.