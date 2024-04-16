Coachella is more than just a music festival — it’s an experience filled with pop-ups, fashion, and celebs. From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s date night to Olivia Rodrigo’s surprise appearance during No Doubt’s set, Weekend 1 of Coachella 2024 really was *that girl*. Among the stars in attendance was Victoria Justice, who took Elite Daily along with her on her first day at this year’s big event.

The Nickelodeon alum, who recently announced that her next single, “Raw,” will be dropping on April 19, didn’t just head to the festival to see artists like Sabrina Carpenter and Lana Del Rey. Going to Coachella also means attending different parties and brand activations in and around the Indio, California area.

Since Justice recently partnered with International Delight for its Sweet & Creamy Cold Foam Creamer, of course she had to make a pitstop at the brand’s immersive International Delight Cold Foam House.

To me, fashion is such a great way to express yourself and your personality, and Coachella is a great place to do that.

Before heading out the door, though, Justice shares below how she prepares for a full day in the desert, which includes her go-to skin care and eye-catching Coachella ‘fits. “To me, fashion is such a great way to express yourself and your personality, and Coachella is a great place to do that,” she tells Elite Daily, so she had a minimum of two trendy ‘fits at the ready.

The 31-year-old actor also shares how she ended her night at the Neon Carnival before unwinding in her hotel, and preparing to do it all again for Day 2.

Preparing For A Full Day In The Desert With Hydrating Skin Care

8:30 a.m.: The first thing I do when I wake up is meditate for 15 minutes. It starts my day off right and puts me in a peaceful place ahead of the festival. This app called Waking Up is one of my personal favorites.

9:00 a.m.: I love to start my day with an iced coffee with cold foam, it’s the perfect morning pick-me-up. I’ve recently perfected my coffee shop-style drink right at home with International Delight’s Sweet & Creamy Cold Foam Creamer. It’s quick, easy, and delicious.

10:00 a.m.: After energizing with my coffee, I’m ready to get this day going. For pre-glam, I hop in the shower and use my Clarisonic and a basic gel cleanser to get my skin feeling really clean. For shampoo and conditioner, I’ve been using Kristin Ess signature.

At the end of my shower, I usually like to make the water as cold as it gets and stay in for about three minutes. It just makes me feel so alert, energized, and I know it’s really good for me health-wise. As far as skin care goes, I use a Mario Badescu caffeine eye cream & Belif moisturizing bomb moisturizer. I love it when my skin feels hydrated. I’m now ready to start hair and makeup.

11:00 a.m.: Today, I’m wearing two outfits. Up first is a fun ‘fit I thought would complement my first stop nicely. I’m wearing a little white cotton flower top from Showpo. It immediately caught my eye when I saw how the flowers were outlined with rhinestones. It was also so lightweight and cute in a simple way that I knew I had to wear it somehow. I paired it with white denim shorts by Frame, and the silver heart chain belt is by iamkoko.la.

Because the outfit’s so white, my stylist and I opt for Steve Madden red suede Western boots for a fun little pop of color.

As far as my process goes, I just like to wear things that catch my eye — pieces that are fun and unique. I especially love people watching at Coachella, and seeing all the great festival outfits. Anything goes here, and I’m so here for it.

I will say, though, that comfort is important to me as well, so picking the right shoes is a top priority. The other thing I look for in an outfit is that I won’t be too hot in it during the day, and always have a hoodie because the temperature really drops at night in the desert.

Heading To Coachella To People Watch & Visit Pop-Ups

2:00 p.m.: Now it’s time to head to the festival grounds with my Coachella partner in crime: my sister, Madison. We’ve gone together every year that I’ve been, and we always have a great time. The moment you first arrive is always so magical. Stepping onto the grounds, the energy you feel is immediate.

You never know who you’re going to run into or what adventures lie ahead.

The sun is shining, with thousands of music lovers and art installations covering a picturesque desert landscape. It feels like everywhere you look there’s something exciting happening, not to mention some great people watching. You never know who you’re going to run into or what adventures lie ahead.

3:00 p.m.: My first stop at Coachella is the International Delight Cold Foam House. I’m so excited to partner with International Delight this year. The brand is bringing an immersive multi-sensory flavor experience right to festival grounds to show fans how easy it is to be their own barista with Cold Foam Creamer.

Swing on an oversized cold foam coffee cup, creating one-of-a-kind foam-inspired beats, engaging with a 10-foot touchscreen glass filled with cascading digital foam, and, of course, drinking all the coffee — what more can you ask for?

5:00 p.m.: Quick outfit change, and I’m ready to run around and explore the festival. My sister and I meet up with some friends, grab some grub (pepperoni Prince St. Pizza), and see Billie Eilish’s surprise DJ set (!!!).

Victoria Justice

7:30 p.m.: Oh, how I love the desert at dusk.

Getting To See No Doubt Was So Nostalgic

9:25 p.m.: We head over to the Coachella main stage to catch one of the acts I’m most excited about: No Doubt. Growing up, I only had two posters on my wall. One was of Aaron Carter, the other was of No Doubt. Let me tell you, Gwen Stefani does not disappoint. The energy she brings to the stage was nonstop.

It’s such a special moment singing along to “Just a Girl,” “It’s My Life,” and one of my favorites of all time, “Don’t Speak.” With surprise guest Olivia Rodrigo joining her to perform “Bathwater,” “fun” would be an understatement. What a nostalgic and iconic moment.

11:00 p.m.: At this point of the night, I’m a little tired, but I’m powering through. My friends and I head to Zenyara for a fun Tao Group party. It’s actually so beautiful. Since it’s a little chilly outside, we end up having a drink by a toasty fire pit. At the fire pit, I run into some other friends and decide to head over to Neon Carnival.

12:00 a.m.: N-E-O-N. We bump into some other friends, ride some rides, and dance to a DJ set. I’ve had my fun. I’m tired and my feet hurt, so it’s time to head home.

1:30 a.m.: It was a long, but very successful day. Now that I’m back at my hotel, I throw my hair up in a bun, and my make up comes off immediately. I apply lots of moisturizer and throw on my coziest pjs. Usually, I just sleep in a big T-shirt and cozy socks because my feet are always cold.

Getting dressed up is always fun, but I’m not going to lie, I feel the most me and most comfortable in my natural state. I open my five-minute journal app, and write down the highlights of my day. Then, it’s time to get some sleep and do it all again tomorrow.