Before Day One of The Governors Ball Music Festival on June 5, Sabrina Brier was having the ultimate girls’ day. The influencer and comedian was cozy in a tank top and leggings, lounging on a couch in a penthouse suite at Virgin Hotels New York, getting ready with her friends for Lorde’s headlining set later that night. “The joy is sparking,” she tells me, looking around. “We get to look really cute and tell each other that we look cute, right? That’s what this is all about.”

We were sipping spritzes made with Malibu Pink liqueur, which Brier partnered with for a recent getting-ready-themed campaign. “I’ve never chatted like this in this context, while drinking, and I think it’s really fun,” she says. Perched beside her was a clear Dooney & Bourke mini tote bag, adorned with the brand’s signature logo print. It was packed to the brim with festival essentials, from cameras to sunglasses to lip products, and Brier was (warily) ready to walk me through it all.

“I’m kind of a chaotic girl, I don’t know if you’ve picked up on that,” she says, rummaging through the bag’s contents. “I'm realizing ‘what’s in my bag’ might be my worst fear. If you catch me tweaking out a bit spiritually, just know.”

But for the sake of the girlies, she persisted. Here’s everything Brier brought with her to Gov Ball, including the “comfort item” she’s been meaning to remove from her keychain.

A Blinged-Out Phone

Brier’s iPhone comes with her everywhere, and it’s how she films and posts all her viral content. Her pink floral phone case and charm are from a brand called Velvet Caviar. “They were nice to send me stuff for Valentine’s Day, but then Valentine’s Day was over and I was like, ‘Hey, guys, can I have more?’ And they said yes,” she says.

She also has a suction cup phone mount, which is so strong she can personally vouch for its effectiveness. “My phone once went multiple blocks stuck on top of a car because of my influencer suction cup,” she says. “Sometimes being an influencer pays off. And you can quote me on that.”

Finally, there’s a pink portable charger, which is essential to keep her phone battery at functional levels throughout the day. “Obviously I’m going to be taking a million pics with the girls,” she says.

Plenty Of Lip Products

“I have a lip balm issue, and by issue I mean it’s always within a few feet of me and if it’s not, it’s a problem,” Brier says. Case in point: the four different lip products she had stashed in her bag. There was the YSL Loveshine lip oil (“A girly on TikTok said, ‘Do it, queen,’ and I said, ‘Fine.’ That'll get anyone these days.”), a fruit-flavored balm she picked up at Whole Foods, and lip liners from Rhode and Ilia.

“I’m really struggling with trying to learn how to properly do lip liner,” Brier says. “It gets to a point where I think I’m making progress in my makeup skills, and then I see a video of myself and I go, ‘Oh, that’s not blended.’” Thankfully, the haters in her comments help her out. “There are so many makeup tips I’ve gotten from kids being mean to me on the Internet, and I’m so grateful,” she jokes. “The followers online giving me makeup tips are hyping me up, just in a negging way.”

Brier also keeps a (mostly unused) lip gloss holder on her keychain. “At one point I got this, and I was like, ‘I will keep a lip balm in here so I always have it on my keys,’” she says. “But the reality of it is that didn’t really pan out. Why haven’t I taken it off? It’s a comfort item at this point.”

Tropical Accessories

Brier’s all-pink Gov Ball outfit called for beachy summer accessories, which were strewn throughout her bag as she got ready. Her favorite dark blue sunglasses are from the brand JB3, and she got her shell necklace from a friend’s bachelorette weekend in Montauk. “It was all mermaid-themed, and her mom made these for everyone,” Brier says. She also stashed a sticker page of pink face gemstones for when she needed a glittery refresh.

Photo-Taking Essentials

The iPhone alone wouldn’t cut it when it came to capturing content, a “major theme” of her bag’s contents. Brier has an Olympus digital camera she picked up from a street vendor in London (“it’s funny to say ‘vintage digital camera,’ but it is”), plus a Nikon Coolpix she just got on eBay. She also carries a ring light that sticks onto her phone for selfies and videos.

Supplies To Freshen Up

Festival days can be long and sweaty, so Brier packed a few items to refresh in between dancing along to the sets. Although she’s “usually a gum person,” she’s recently been using the Listerine breath spray so she doesn’t have to worry about finding a trash can. “This is one and done,” she says. “It also kind of makes me feel like I’m in an ’80s movie or something.”

When I tell her it’s giving old man on a first-class flight, she nods and grins. “You’re so right. And I like that, by the way.” A vibe is a vibe, and she knows it.