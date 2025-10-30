I Ranked The Best Lip Oils To Save Your Pout From Winter Dryness

Every year, without fail, winter arrives and completely destroys my lips. But this year, I’m determined to get ahead of Jack Frost by investing in a nourishing lip oil that will help me avoid a dry, cracked pout — especially as someone who can’t go outside without a matte lipstick on.

You’re probably thinking: Why a lip oil instead of a balm? It’s simple — lip oils can easily be worn by themselves or over a lipstick. Not only do they provide a ton of shine, but they aren’t sticky like lip glosses and actually have moisturizing benefits. Balms, on the other hand, are often made with a mixture of oils, waxes, and butters, which don’t necessarily layer well over other products and can sometimes feel heavy on your lips. They can still be a great option, but for someone like me who loves a signature lip moment, lip oils provide more versatility.

After a few hours on BeautyTok and a quick search of online reviews, I found a handful of lip oils with a devoted group of fans. With samples from several brands, including different scents, formulas, and pigments, I narrowed down my top picks, including longest lasting, most moisturizing, and more.

Best Overall: Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Lips Healthy Glow Nectar Oil

When I tell you I am well and truly obsessed with these lip oils, I mean it. The hydrating formula is vegan and made with hyaluronic acid and vitamins E and A, provides a high-shine finish, and includes less than 1% synthetic fragrance.

I tested every color in the collection and loved each one more than the next (but if I had to choose, the Coconut Water and Candy Fig were two of my faves). Unlike other lip oils I tested, I only had to reapply the product once every few hours. I also loved the buttery feel on my lips.

Pros:

It wears like a moisturizing balm and shines like a gloss, sans the stickiness.

Pink Watermelon and Strawberry Vanilla change colors according to the pH balance of your skin, meaning the pink color is unique to just you.

The lip oils are infused with natural essences to provide a light, but not overwhelming, scent.

The formula not only softens your lips, but it smooths out vertical lines, so your lips look instantly plumper.

Cons:

Unlike other lip oils on the list, this is a squeeze applicator as opposed to a wand, which means the amount of product that comes out of the packaging can be difficult to control.

Tints are not super pigmented and should be paired with a lipstick if you want a bolder effect.

Marilyn La Jeunesse

Rating: 4.8/5

Best Drugstore: Neutrogena Hydra Boost Lip Oil

If there’s one person I’m definitely taking beauty notes from, it’s Tate McRae. The “Sports Car” singer has been a fan (and now sponsored partner) of Neutrogena’s lip oils for a while, so I was excited to test out the five new shades they just released. The vegan formula is made with jojoba oil and purified hyaluronic acid to hydrate while creating the appearance of fuller-looking lips.

While you can easily wear them alone — the pigments are bright enough to appear on your lips sans lipstick — I’d opt to use them as a topcoat for added shine.

Pros:

This is the most affordable lip oil on this list.

It’s made with nourishing, clean ingredients from a brand that’s dermatologist-recommended for sensitive skin.

The pigment does appear on your lips.

Cons:

You will have to reapply, especially after eating or drinking.

There is a slight stickiness, but nowhere near to that of a gloss.

There may be more nourishing formulas on the market for people with super dry lips.

Marilyn La Jeunesse

Rating: 4.5/5

Best Splurge: Gisou Honey Infused Hydrating Lip Oil

This is the product I would have sold my soul for back in middle school. As an avid lip gloss hater, the Gisou Honey Infused Hydrating Lip Oil (specifically in the shade Watermelon Sugar) offers the perfect amount of shine with the prettiest shimmer effect, without a sticky finish. It looks utterly divine on bare lips and sparkles like Edward Cullen in the sun, not to mention the ingredients in this formula are some of the best on this list. It’s definitely worth the nearly $30 price tag.

Pros:

The Mirsalehi honey and bee garden oils help your lips feel hydrated longer.

The product provides a high-shine, long-lasting effect without feeling heavy.

The brand offers 10 shades and provides images of what each pigment looks like on three different skin tones.

Cons:

At $28, this product is definitely a splurge for lip oils, but it’s a great option for anyone looking for a clean beauty product that looks and feels like a gloss, without the sticky feeling or drying effect.

Personally, I felt this product needed to be reapplied often, and that other formulas on this list were more hydrating.

Marilyn La Jeunesse

Rating: 4.3/5

Best Everyday: Fenty Treatz Hydrating + Strengthening Lip Oil

Throughout several weeks of testing, I found myself reaching for the Fenty Treatz Lip Oil in the shade Dragon Fruit again and again. While this product was a bit stickier than others I tried, it also felt like one of the most hydrating. I did need to reapply every hour or so, but it was something I found myself actively excited to do — it might have been the candy-like smell or the super soft applicator. The product did provide a slight tint to my lips, but nothing stand-out, making it a great option for everyday wear. It’d liken it to a fancy chapstick, but with higher shine and better ingredients.

Pros:

It’s a clear, non-sticky oil that hydrates and strengthens lips’ moisture barrier.

The super plush applicator offers good coverage and a generous amount of product in a single swipe.

This can be used throughout the day or overnight.

Cons:

It only provides a sheer tint, so it’s not a good option for those wanting deeper pigment from their lip oils.

According to reviews, some customers did not enjoy the scents and would prefer a fragrance-free option.

The product does require reapplication after a short amount of time.

Marilyn La Jeunesse

Rating: 4.6/5

Best Staying Power: Kulfi Lassi Lips Staining Lip Oil

Billed as a staining, long-lasting, moisturizing lip oil, I was pleasantly surprised by this product. It’s a staining lip oil that’s meant to last without feathering, flaking, or transferring. The formula is vegan and cruelty-free, and it’s made with mango seed oil, coconut oil, and vitamin E to help moisturize lips.

Pros:

The brand offers nine deeply pigmented shades.

The color deepens as the oil seeps into your lips.

My lips felt hydrated, and I appreciated the lasting stain.

Cons:

The gloss doesn’t last as long as the color, so you may need to reapply it if you’re specifically looking for an ultra-shiny finish.

According to reviews, some customers weren’t overwhelmed by the longevity of the stain, despite my positive experience.

Marilyn La Jeunesse

Rating: 4.3/5

Best For Winter: Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil

While almost any option on this list can protect against dry winter lips, I’ll be reaching for this one from Rare Beauty the most. It took me a few applications to get used to the texture — it wears like a true oil as opposed to a gloss — but I did find that my lips felt more nourished throughout the day. I loved the pigment but had to reapply every few hours, especially after eating or drinking. It’s not marketed as a lip stain, so I can forgive it.

Pros:

It’s a super lightweight formula, including jojoba seed oil and sunflower seed oil, that feels barely-there on your lips.

The brand offers eight shades, including several in a mini-size so you can test it before upgrading to a full-sized version (I sincerely wish more brands did this).

This was one of the only formulas on this list that didn’t feel sticky at all.

Cons:

You will need to reapply throughout the day.

The gel-to-oil texture is not for everyone and can take a few applications to get used to.

There is a minty sensation when applied that isn’t for everyone.

Marilyn La Jeunesse

Rating: 4.3/5

Best Lip-Plumping: Tarte Maracuja Juicy Plumping Lip Oil

Not all lip-plumping products are made equal — and this one from Tarte is proof. Not only does the brand offer over a dozen shades, it’s formulated with over 15 oils and superfruits for plump but well-hydrated lips. I loved that this wore like a pigmented gloss without the stickiness. I did notice a slight plump to my lips, but it may be more noticeable on someone with a thinner pout.

Pros:

The brand offers 14 shades, including six with a shimmer finish.

It provides a lip plumping effects in under 10 minutes.

It’s deeply pigmented and provides a rich color and shine to lips.

Cons:

Like other lip plumpers, this product does tingle when applied.

Some customers report the sponge applicator tearing easily.

Marilyn La Jeunesse

Rating: 4.3/5

Similar Products

The products above are just a handful of the many options on the market. Below, find a few other popular lip oils, from Glossier to Clinique and more.

About Me:

I’m a freelance beauty writer that’s always testing new products. With so much saturation in the market, I’m usually hunting for items that are actually worth the money as opposed to a one-off trend. I’m trying to build the perfect capsule makeup routine, one review at a time.