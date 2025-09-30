A reusable water bottle has recently become both a trendy accessory and a hydration necessity, and celebs have definitely clocked it. Musicians like Jennie from BLACKPINK and athletes like Caitlin Clark have teamed up with Stanley to drop their own collabs this year. Now, Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty is partnering with Bink to release a limited-edition water bottle of their own.

The Rare Beauty x Bink Day Bottle will be available for fans to purchase exclusively on RareBeauty.com starting Tuesday, Sept. 30. The 27-ounce water bottle collection is inspired by three of the beauty brand’s bestselling Soft Pinch Blush shades in Grateful (true red), Happy (cool pink), and Joy (muted peach). You can color match your blush to your bottle, so your bevvies and cheeks are coordinated.

The Bink design features two caps — a flip cap and silicone straw cap — so you can easily throw your bottle in your bag while running errands or a backpack when you’re on campus without any fear of spillage. The bottle is also made with a borosilicate glass, so it can keep your hot beverages warm and iced drinks cold for hours. The final touch that Rare Beauty fans will especially love? Both brands’ logos are embossed on the non-slip silicone sleeve, so everyone will know you got your hands on this exclusive collab.

Just like Rare Beauty’s perfume when it first dropped, the Bink water bottles are sure to sell out fast. Since this is a limited-edition collab, though, a rep from Rare Beauty tells Elite Daily, “There are no plans to restock.” Once they’re gone, they’re gone. That means you’ll want to “add to cart” right away when the drop happens Sept. 30 at 9 a.m. PT.

The Rare Beauty x Bink Day Bottles Aren’t Cheap

The drop will be available as just a bottle for $50 (not unlike Stanley collabs) or you can purchase a bundle that comes with the corresponding Soft Pinch Liquid Blush shade for $70. The Soft Pinch Liquid Blush retails for $25 each, so you’re basically saving $5 with the bundle. You don’t need Gomez’s crime-solving Only Murders in the Building character, Mabel, to tell you that’s a good deal.