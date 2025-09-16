It’s no secret that Only Murders in the Building is jam-packed with superstar cameos, but one of the most surprising guest stars is someone that fans probably won’t even notice unless it’s pointed out. It has to do with Season 5’s newly introduced robot doorman, L.E.S.T.R. If you thought the Arconia’s electronic new resident sounded familiar, you were onto something. His voice is actually a clever Easter egg, bringing back one of the show’s biggest names.

As some sharp-eared viewers may have picked up on, L.E.S.T.R. is voiced by none other then Paul Rudd. The voice role continues the Only Murders tradition of bringing Rudd back as new characters each season. At the end of Season 2, Rudd first appeared as the doomed actor Ben Glenroy. In Season 3, he continued to play Ben up until the character’s death. And in Season 4, Rudd returned as Ben’s stunt double Glen Stubbins, who also met a lethal fate.

Given the dismal track record of Rudd’s Only Murders characters, things aren’t looking too great for L.E.S.T.R.

Co-creator John Hoffman first confirmed Rudd’s robotic role to TVLine, telling the outlet that the team had originally decided against bringing Rudd back once more.

“We were talking about a couple of different ways we might be able to [bring Paul back], and checking ourselves and going, ‘God, we’re really pushing it now. Just knock it off everyone. Just drop it. That’s a bad idea,’” Hoffman said.

However, Hoffman made a last-minute decision to contact Rudd after initially using another voice for L.E.S.T.R. “Thankfully, you don’t ever see the person, so you can change the voice — and we did at the very, very end,” Hoffman said. “I called Paul up and I said, ‘OK, so we discussed, and there’s no way we can give you anything else, but we have a thought….’ And the best man in the world said, ‘When do I come and when do I do that?'”

