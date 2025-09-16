Will Stanley Restock Jennie's Midnight Ruby Collection? Here’s The Deal

After partnering with musicians Tyla, Olivia Rodrigo, and Post Malone, Stanley 1913 has found its next artist collab — Jennie from BLACKPINK. The K-pop singer and The Idol actor is releasing the brand’s first-ever “Luxe” collection launching Sept. 17.

The Stanley x Jennie limited-edition drop features drinkware in a Midnight Ruby shade, inspired by the singer’s debut solo album, Ruby. Each item was designed with help from Jennie, and features black, red, and metallic silver accents with florals and personal touches like her signature. Lisa from BLACKPINK may be known for fangirling over Labubu bag accessories, but Jennie’s Stanley collection includes collectible charms for BLINKS to decorate their go-to tumblers and bottles as well.

The two stars of Jennie’s Stanley collection are part of the brand’s inaugural Luxe products, which have details like a silicone base and etched logos. “I love how the products turned out, and I think fans will notice the ‘JENNIE’ touches that represent me,” the singer shared via Stanley’s press release. “I hope they feel the personality and energy we poured into every detail.”

BLINKS will be able to preorder Jennie’s collection on the TikTok shop starting Sept. 17. A day later, on Sept. 18, you can find the 30-ounce Quencher Luxe Tumbler and 12-ounce All Day Slim Luxe Bottle on Stanley1913.com, while supplies last. Since this is a limited-edition drop, a Stanley rep confirms with Elite Daily that there are no plans for a restock.

To hydrate like your fave pop star, you’ll want to “add to cart” ASAP. Below, you’ll find a closer look at each item in Jennie’s Midnight Ruby collection:

The Quencher Luxe Tumbler ($75)

This 30-ounce tumbler is a Luxe version of Stanley’s popular Quencher. That means it’s got extra bling like charms of a capybara, bear, and Jennie’s name on the translucent Triton handle, as well as the singer’s signature etched on the side. Just like other Quenchers, this cup is equipped with a matching reusable straw and three-position lid.

The All Day Slim Luxe Bottle ($45)

For a more active lifestyle, you might want to get this 12-ounce water bottle with a leakproof cap. It’s lightweight and will easily fit into your school backpack, carry-on, or gym bag. As a Luxe bottle, this limited-edition collab also has an etched logo, florals, and a premium silver finish.