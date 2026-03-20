Millie Bobby Brown has a bag for everything. No, really. Last spring, her Florence by Mills empire — which had already been known for its fashion, beauty, and skin care innovations — teamed up with French luggage brand Delsey Paris on an aesthetic lineup of suitcases, backpacks, totes, and other carryalls.

In the months that followed, the 22-year-old released even more Florence by Mills goodies (including coffee), launched a teen fashion brand, and went on a worldwide promo tour for the final season of Stranger Things — all while being a new mom. Needless to say, she knows a thing or two about traveling and how to pack for different kinds of situations — especially since her husband, Jake Bongiovi, “will refuse to pack” for himself.

“He is always up for anything and wanting to explore without any major itinerary, which makes for the best memories,” Brown tells Elite Daily about her partner. But even without a detailed itinerary, the Netflix star seems prepared for any given situation. In her backpack alone, she likes to have her laptop, a charger, pens, a notebook, a separate journal, plus some essentials for her daughter always on hand. The little one, whom Brown and Bongiovi adopted in summer 2025, even has her own weekender bag.

Ahead of yet another whirlwind year, including her press run for Enola Holmes 3 this summer before it premieres, Brown — aka Millie Bonnie Bongiovi — breaks down all the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle must-haves she keeps in her many, many bags.

Inside Millie’s On-Set Bag

With no less than three projects already in “pre-production,” Brown will be spending *a lot* of time filming for the foreseeable future. On those days, she comes prepared with her laptop, a “little support water bottle” courtesy of Brita, and one product from her personal brand: the TikTok-viral Butter Crème Super Balm.

“Lip balm is crucial when filming,” she says. “Dealing with different weather or on-set temps, my lips are always dry.”

Inside Millie’s Everyday Purse

Since you never know when you’re going to need lip balm, Brown makes sure to toss at least one in her go-to crossbody as well. As for her other holy-grail products, her phone (looks like she’s an iPhone girlie) and hand sanitizer are nonnegotiables. As of January, U.K. skin care brand Glow Hub has her hand sani of choice. “Literally, there is one in every single bag I have,” she told Allure at the time.

Inside Millie’s Makeup Bag

Among beauty brand founder Brown’s many faves, there are two standout products in her arsenal. The first is a portable cooling device. “I love using a fan in between skin care and makeup steps to help set products,” she says. The second is a gua sha, because it’s “super helpful when traveling to help with any puffiness.”

Inside Millie’s Duffel Bag

Despite being a staple on the red carpet, the Damsel star likes “to be cozy whenever possible.” That’s why you can always find her trusty water bottle, some fluffy socks, and a pair of pajamas in her duffel, with a few backup items for her baby. Think blankets, diapers, and a change of clothes.

Inside Millie’s Carry-On

As hard as it may be to believe, her carry-on is where she pares back. “I try to keep it simple,” Brown says. “It always ends up being the items that didn’t fit in my checked luggage — so all the extras or souvenirs from a trip.”

Netflix

And if you’ve ever wondered what Eleven put in her backpack at the end of Stranger Things (you know, if she didn’t die), her offscreen counterpart has some ideas about what she’d pack: “A photo album with all her favorite people, tissues — never know when a bloody nose might happen — and maybe a camera to document her travels.”