After nearly a decade, Millie Bobby Brown is finally saying goodbye to Hawkins now that Stranger Things is coming to an end — but the 21-year-old doesn’t need to worry about keeping herself busy. Apart from her upcoming acting projects (and her new baby!), she’s got Florence by Mills, her fashion, beauty, and coffee brand.

The latest drop from Florence by Mills is a collection of Stay Plush Serum-Infused Lip Oil Tints in four shades that range from light pink to neutral-toned. Brown’s co-star Joe Keery may have recently told Buzzfeed that his biggest conspiracy theory is that lip balm companies actually want to keep your pout dry, but Brown said in the same interview, “Use Florence by Mills and we’ll get you onto the right stuff.”

Since winter is almost here and the air is super dry, I definitely need a good lip oil in my rotation. As a fan of Florence by Mills’ coffee and body mists, I had to find out whether the Stranger Things star’s lip tints also deserve an “add to cart” moment. Ahead, you’ll find my honest review of all four shades — Coconut Colada, Bahama Mama, Tutti Frutti, and Strawberry Sunrise (aka TikTok’s next obsession) — after using them for a week.

Packaging:

Unlike Rhode Beauty — which uses a squeeze tube for its lip tints — the Florence by Mills packaging is a twist cap with a lip gloss-like applicator. The bottle is more chunky than some other lip products, which made it easier to find in my purse whenever I needed to reapply. Mind you, that makes it harder to fit in some lip gloss holders.

Each lip oil also has a texturized cap, making it easier to twist off than if it was just smooth. Overall, the packaging doesn’t feel super luxe, but it works and is user-friendly — a win-win for me.

First Impressions:

Right away, I noticed each lip tint has a really sweet fragrance. The scent may be a turnoff for anyone hoping for a plain lip oil, but I enjoyed the sugar-like flavor. It doesn’t last long either, so you won’t have to worry about your pout smelling like candy all day.

The formula itself is super hydrating with ingredients like avocado oil, coffee seed oil, electric daisy extract, prickly pear extract, peptides, and vitamin E. As I applied it, my lips immediately received the moisture they needed, along with a gorgeous shine.

Rachel Chapman

The only thing that really disappointed me was the pigment. I couldn’t tell the difference between each shade on my lips. The swatches I did on the back of my hand were more vibrant, so you really need to apply a lot of product if you want any kind of color to show up.

The only shade that stood out was the Strawberry Sunrise, which came out to be a really soft pink.

The Results:

I’ve recently found myself on the side of TikTok where people are on the hunt for the perfect milky pink lip gloss. When I applied the Strawberry Sunrise, I immediately knew this was a strong contender. It’s not super pigmented, but definitely gives my lips a pale pink, high-gloss shine. It kept my pout pretty pink throughout the day, though the shade wasn’t as pale as when I first applied it.

The other Florence by Mills colors weren’t vibrant, but that meant I didn’t have to deal with any color fading. I also didn’t need to reapply for hours, because the formula kept my lips fairly hydrated. If Keery has an issue with his balms drying out his lips, he definitely needs to get Brown to supply him with some Stay Plush Serum-Infused Lip Oil Tints.

Are Florence By Mills’ Stay Plush Serum-Infused Lip Oil Tints Worth It?

Florence by Mills

Anyone who needs a budget-friendly lip oil to get you through the winter, these tints from Florence by Mills are 100% worth it. Even though the shades weren’t super pigmented, they kept my lips hydrated for hours. I even wore the Bahama Mama to bed since it’s the closest shade to my natural lips, and they were hydrated and pillowy soft in the morning. I don’t normally wear a tinted lip oil to sleep in, but these will be going into my nighttime routine.

To wear out and about, I recommend the Strawberry Sunrise. The light pink shade was exactly what TikTok is looking for, and reminded me so much of Britney Spears’ high-shine lip gloss look in the early 2000s. Brown has said that she would like to play the “Oops!...I Did It Again” singer in a biopic, and with this lip oil alone, she’d be perfect for the role.

About Me:

As Elite Daily’s experiences writer, I’m first in line to test out the latest celebrity beauty product. When I’m not getting ready for a red carpet or sampling a viral lip tint, my beauty aesthetic is more chill. I love a subtle blush, tinted SPF, hydrating lip gloss, and barely there mascara to lift my lashes.