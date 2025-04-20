Millie Bobby Brown isn’t just an actor; she’s also a mogul, thanks to her brand, Florence by Mills. The 21-year-old launched her beauty and fashion brand named after herself and her great-grandmother in 2019, and since then, Florence by Mills has expanded from acne patches and sleep sets to include everything from coffee to eyewear.

Most recently, Florence by Mills released its first-ever Hair & Body Mist collection, with a vanilla gourmand scent named Soft Girl as its OG drop. Each scent in the Hair & Body Mist lineup is inspired by aesthetics that Brown loves, and with this latest release, she’s channeling Coastal Chic.

The seaside-inspired fragrance has notes of sea mist, golden amber, and creamy monoi, perfect for those sunny days ahead in summer. I brought my bottle of Florence by Mills’ Coastal Chic Amber Fleur Hair & Body Mist to Coachella, and below is my honest review of how well the scent kept me going throughout the festival.

Florence by Mills

Fast Facts:

Price: Both the Coastal Chic Amber Fleur and Soft Girl Sheer Vanilla Hair & Body Mists are available in 5-ounce bottles online at FlorencebyMillsBeauty.com for $18.

Who this is best for: For summer girls who want a light fragrance to wear on a road trip with the top down, to spritz into their beach waves, or to give themselves a refresh at a music festival.

What I like: The mist is so light, making it a new must-have in my beach bag.

What I don’t like: The staying power is as short as my patience for a new season of Stranger Things.

My rating: 4/5

Packaging:

I almost did a double-take to make sure that this wasn’t Sol de Janeiro’s Cheirosa 62 Bum Bum Hair & Body Mist, because the packaging is so similar. Florence by Mills’ body mist does have a smaller cap on the top, though, so it’s not exactly the same, but the yellow bottle is almost a dupe. Aside from its familiarity, the sturdy plastic makes it ideal for throwing into your purse and bringing with you on the go.

The shape of the cap and small bottle size also make it super easy to spritz all over, which is what you’ll want to do. I just wish there were a 3-ounce travel-size version that I could take on flights when I’m not checking a bag.

First Impressions:

With the first spray, I was immediately transported to the beach. It doesn’t have a strong salt air scent that you might find in other coastal-themed scents. Instead, this is floral, fresh, and feminine. The notes of Coastal Chic Amber Fleur are sea mist accord, golden amber, and creamy monoi, which is why it has a powdery gardenia scent.

Florence by Mills

As a floral fan, I love finding flowery, summery scents to go with all the pineapple and coconut out there. After doing my hair for Coachella, I sprayed Coastal Chic all over to give myself a final fresh touch, and it really brightened my mood. (It was as invigorating as all the Celsius and coffee I had that morning.) It may not be as complex or sophisticated as some designer perfumes, but for $18, this is just what you need to smell great.

The Coastal Chic also has a more accurate scent than the Soft Girl Sheer Vanilla Hair & Body Mist. With Brown’s first release, I expected a more vanilla-scented perfume, but it’s heavy on the orchid. It’s also pretty fruity with notes of raspberry, sugared petals, and velvet musks, so if you’re looking for a dessert-like, vanilla fragrance, you might want to look elsewhere.

How To Apply:

Since this is a mist and not a perfume, you can really use this all over rather than just on certain pulse points. Hold your bottle at least 6 to 8 inches away from your body or hair before spraying. The brand also recommends allowing the mist to dry before getting dressed, avoiding your face, and moisturizing beforehand for increased longevity.

Similar Products:

Florence by Mills’ Hair & Body Mists are already a great price point for anyone on a budget, but if you are looking for dupes of Coastal Chic to add into your fragrance rotation, here are some other floral summer scents:

Is Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence By Mills Hair & Body Mists Worth It?

Florence by Mills’ Coastal Chic kept me smelling great at the start of my Coachella weekend, but the fragrance doesn’t last all day. You need to reapply regularly to continue to smell like you just got back from the beach. That’s not really a problem for me, because the bottle makes it so easy for you to carry around with you.

This is actually something Brown always keeps in her bag, and recently used on her birthday beach trip because she didn’t want to smell like sunscreen. Following in her footsteps, I will be adding this to my beach bag ASAP so I can smell great while lounging by the pool or on the sand this summer. I’m just, once again, asking for Florence by Mills to make a smaller travel size that I can take with me on the plane as well.

About Me:

I take my job as Elite Daily’s experiences writer very seriously, meaning I try to experience it all. As a lifelong fangirly, I’m always down to support my fave celebs and their latest beauty, fashion, and wellness endeavors. My go-to products tend to make me feel good, look great, and fit into my chill (barely trying) aesthetic.