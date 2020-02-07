Some people celebrate their 16th birthday by getting their driver's license, while others (i.e. privileged teens and children of celebrities who turned 16 between 2005 and 2008) throw an over-the-top party on MTV's My Super Sweet 16. Ever the giver, Millie Bobby Brown, however, is gifting all of us for her birthday. On Monday, Feb. 3, a little over two weeks before her 16th birthday on Feb. 19, the Stranger Things star celebrated by adding a new six-piece makeup collection to her Florence by Mills line. For those wondering how much Florence by Mills' 16 Wishes collection costs, everything comes in under $35.

While the first Florence by Mills products launched at Ulta, as of now, the 16 Wishes collection is only available on the brand's website. MBB announced the launch of the new collection via Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 30 in a video, saying that her birthday wish is to share her 16 wishes with the world. "As I'm growing up, I'm realizing more about what is important in life and how a simple, kind action can start a chain reaction. Each of my 16 wishes represents something I value and believe," she said in the dreamy pink-and-purple-themed clip.

As for the products themselves, there are three Get Glossed lip glosses that cost $12 each: "Dreamy Mills," a frosty white shimmer; "Birthday Mills," a pink shimmer; and "Radiant Mills," a cherry red.

The collection also includes two shimmery, peel-off face masks that cost $22 together. Mind Glowing is infused with charcoal and witch hazel to clarify and reset, while Low-Key Calming is packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and water lily extract to soothe and calm irritated skin.

The 16 Wishes eyeshadow palette costs $34 and obviously boasts 16 matte, shimmer, and foil shades that represent MBB's wishes for the world. These include "Happiness," a rose gold shimmer; "Optimism," a dark purple shimmer; "Friendship," a beige foil; and "Success," a peachy nude shimmer.

"We have so much more to explore, and I cant wait to see where this journey takes us," MBB concluded the 16 Wishes collection announcement video. It looks like the makeup and skincare items we've all seen thus far are just the beginning.