Forget millennials. The newest buzzy beauty brand set to hit shelves will be all about Gen Z, and it's bound to be good seeing as its founder is one of the most powerful young actresses around. When does Millie Bobby Brown's Florence by Mills beauty brand launch? The collection will arrive on August 26, meaning you don't have long at all to wait. If you stan Brown's minimal-chic makeup look this is your chance to mimic it to a T.

In an interview with Women's Wear Daily, the Stranger Things actress announced her exciting new endeavor and revealed that the inspiration behind it was to create a line that would simply "be good" for her generation's skin. “I’ve been in a makeup chair since I was 10, 11 years old, and I have really been introduced to all types of products. I’ve had special effects on my face, blood, all different types of foundation…I wanted to come into the space because there was a gap in the market for young people,” Brown told WWD. “I guess I could never find anything that I liked to put on my face and it felt good. I’d take off my makeup and boom, another pimple would appear."

Set to stock at Ulta Beauty and Boots (a British retailer) and online at florencebymills.com, the brand will range between $10 to $34, making it appropriately affordable for its target market. Comprised of skincare and makeup products alike, everything will be PETA-certified, cruelty-free, vegan, and clean. As if that wasn't reason enough to get excited about the line, a portion of the proceeds from it will be donated to the Olivia Hope Foundation, which was founded in honor of Brown’s late friend, Olivia Hope LoRusso. Shopping for good is real, and it's awesome that philanthropy is built in to Brown's brand.

Florence by Mills

Head to the Florence by Mills Instagram page and you'll be able to see a lineup of products the brand will offer, including Zero Chill Face Mist, Dreamy Dew Moisturizer, Look Alive Eye Balm, Glow Yeah Lip Oil, Like a Light Skin Tint, and more. According to WWD, the Swimming Under the Eye Gel Pads are Brown’s favorite.

While the line might feel a little out of left field, Brown told WWD that she's been interested in makeup for a long time. “I actually wanted to be really involved [in beauty] but my mum wouldn’t allow me because obviously I was really young. I was begging my mum to let me try it, and she would not,” Brown said.

In terms of where the name came from, Brown was inspired by her great-grandmother Florence. “[Florence] was a really unique woman and embraced her individuality and who she was as a person. I’ve been told I’m a lot like her,” Brown told WWD. “I felt like a brand about individuality and bravery and being truthful should be named after somebody who was all of those things.” Regarding the inclusion of her own nickname, Mills, Brown said, “I like to be personal with my fans. I want my fans to think we have a relationship, we’ve known each other close to three years…I wanted to make them feel like it was a personal message — you have the honor of calling me my nickname.”