It seems Millie Bobby Brown adds to Florence by Mills at the same rate she does pets. The Stranger Things actor, with 62 animals at home, first launched her brand in 2019 with a focus on skin care and makeup. Since then, she’s tagged on clothing, eyewear, fragrances, and now, coffee.

Brown joined the ready-to-drink space in March with a line of canned lattes. The first drop from Florence by Mills Coffee features four traditional flavors: Original Chill, Vanilla Bliss, Mocha Delight, and Caramel Drizzle. Each 11-ounce can has 130 calories, is made with real milk, and makes it super easy for you to get your caffeine fix in the morning.

You can find Florence by Mills Coffee exclusively at Walmart for $2 a can or $15 for a 6-pack. As a fan of Brown’s hair and body mist collection and currently in a Stranger Things rewatch ahead of Season 5, I couldn’t wait to try these canned coffees to see if Brown has just as good a taste as Eleven and her Triple-Decker Eggo Extravaganza.

Below, you’ll find my honest review and a ranking of every Florence by Mills Coffee. You can trust me, because “friends don't lie.”

4. The Vanilla Bliss

Florence by Mills Coffee

The ease of grabbing a cold can of coffee in the morning versus having to wait around for a pot to brew is what I love the most about RTD lattes. However, I always get nervous about the quality, and worry there’s going to be a metallic taste. For example, I love ground Chamberlain Coffee and lattes from the cafe in Los Angeles, but Emma Chamberlain’s ready-to-drink lineup in 2023 was a bit of a miss for me.

Thankfully, I had zero metal issues with Brown’s Florence by Mills Coffee. That’s probably because these lattes are packed with so much flavor. The vanilla, though, was on the more subtle side of the four, which is why it’s at the bottom. I highly recommend this for fans of Starbucks’ Frappuccino drinks that come in the glass bottles, or anyone just getting into drinking lattes for the first time. These cans have a very similar creamy profile with the coffee taking a backseat to the flavors. So, it’s definitely not for Pedro Pascal, who drinks six shots of espresso.

Rating: 3 out of 5

3. The Caramel Drizzle

Florence by Mills Coffee

The vanilla and caramel are almost identical — even Brown had a hard time deciphering between the two in her blind taste-test. The vanilla is so subtle that it just tastes sweet like caramel, which isn’t a bad thing. It’s only a disappointment if you’re looking for a vanilla-forward beverage. Either way, the Caramel Drizzle edges out the Vanilla Bliss in my ranking for matching its flavor more. It’d also pair perfectly with a plate of waffles.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

2. The Mocha Delight

Florence by Mills Coffee

For extreme flavor, you’ve got to go with the Mocha Delight. This was rich, creamy, and tasted like chocolate milk. As a coffee lover, I would have preferred a little more of the espresso taste, but I can’t deny this was delicious. I need a refreshing sip like this on a warm day. Not only was it tasty, but it reminded me of drinking cold chocolate milk as a kid. The nostalgia was *too* real.

Rating: 4 out of 5

1. The Original Chill

Florence by Mills Coffee

As much as I’m a flavor girly, the plain Florence by Mills Coffee was my fave of the four. The canned latte is so sweet and creamy on its own that you don’t really need flavors to enjoy it anyway. You also get more of the espresso taste when it’s not fighting for attention alongside vanilla, caramel, or chocolate. If you’re going to sample Florence by Mills Coffee to see if you’re also a fan, get the Original Chill first and make sure it’s ice cold from the fridge.

Rating: 4.5 out 5