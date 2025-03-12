Millie Bobby Brown first entered the scene with a shaved head in her breakout role in Stranger Things Season 1. Ten years later, Brown looked back on her buzz cut during a March 12 Call Her Daddy interview — and apparently, she plans to revisit the bold look and shave her head again when she has a baby.

When Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper asked Brown about shaving her hair to play Eleven, Brown explained that she did not mind the change. “I honestly did not care,” she said. “I didn’t have anxiety, I wasn’t sad when they shaved it off. I just thought, ‘Cool. Now this is what I’m doing.’”

Brown said that the drastic change did not sink in until much later, when they had to maintain the short length for filming. “I think it started to hit me months and months in where you get to that age where you’re 11 now and you’re shaving it consecutively every three days because it cannot grow past a certain length because we’re filming, so continuity-wise you’re shaving it,” she recalled. “So every time it started to grow and I’d get excited, we’d shave it again.”

Eventually, Brown felt “insecure” about her short hair. “So, I think it became to the point where I was like 11 or 12, [when] the boys started liking girls,” she recalled. “I was kind of like maybe, ‘Why are boys not liking me?’ and then I was like, ‘I’m feeling insecure now,’ so I would put wigs on, and I did get really, really bullied.”

Netflix

Despite the negative attention, Brown said she looks back on the experience positively. “In public, people would make comments and stuff but honestly, I still to this day loved the experience, and I would do it again,” she said.

Brown plans to cut her hair off ahead of one milestone in particular. “I always tell Jake, for my first baby, I want to shave my hair off,” she said. “It was really liberating, [I] would suggest it for anyone. Any girl.”

“Maybe right before I’m about to give birth because I just think hair is such an ordeal anyway to deal with. I’m gonna nurture my child. Why deal with my hair?” she continued. “And I think it’s such a liberating experience. To be a woman is, and I felt like I had that experience as a girl, but I’d like to have that experience as a woman.”