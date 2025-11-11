Hailey Bieber is celebrating her birthday early this year with a limited-edition Rhode drop. On Nov. 5, the popular beauty brand announced the launch of a Birthday Edit 2025 collection, featuring some of Bieber’s fave products, including scented versions of the four core Peptide Lip Tints, an oversized Bubble Bag, and all-new Snap-On Lip Cases.

Rhode’s 2025 birthday lineup to celebrate its founder’s big day on Nov. 22 will be available to purchase starting Nov. 12 at 9 a.m. PT on RhodeSkin.com, while supplies last. This limited-time collection already has fans talking online, especially about the lip case attachment and stylish black bubble bag. One fan commented on Keaton Milburn’s unboxing of the collection, saying, “Ugh this bag is everything,” while another fan on a similar TikTok said, “The bag gives off an elegant vibe.”

Will The Limited-Edition Rhode Merch Restock?

If you’ve also got your eye on something in the collection, you’ll have to act fast on Nov. 12. A rep from Rhode tells Elite Daily that once items from the collection are sold out, they’re gone for good: “Yes, they are limited-edition!”

Rhode

To avoid missing out on the bag or a scented version of your fave Peptide Lip Tint, make sure you’re on RhodeSkin.com to add these items to your cart right at 9 a.m. PT. For a closer look at the entire Birthday Edit 2025, ahead is everything you’ll find in the collection:

The Oversized Bubble Bag

Not only does the 2025 Oversized Bubble Bag come in a sophisticated black shade that matches almost everything, but it’s larger than the original Rhode kit bubble bag. One TikToker even said she can’t wait to use the bubble bag as a carrying case for her iPad Pro, which is a genius idea for anyone wanting to safely lug their laptops around campus in style.

Scented Peptide Lip Tints

This is the first-time that Rhode’s Peptide Lip Tints, which first launched unscented, will be available with matching fragrances — but only for a limited time. Content creator Hannah Cho (@imhannahcho) tested out each scent on TikTok, and said they all smell “so good.”

The beloved Peptide Tint formula will remain the same with a sheer-but-buildable color, but each shade will feature a gourmand scent to match:

Raspberry Jelly smells like raspberry.

Espresso smells like tiramisu.

Ribbon smells like vanilla soft-serve.

Toast smells like crème brûlée.

Cho thought the Ribbon smelled more like a marshmallow, whereas Carly Rivlin clocked the vanilla ice cream right away. If you’ve been on the vanilla fragrance train like Taylor Swift in her The Life of a Showgirl era, this might be the tint for you. However, for the strongest scent, Rivlin says the Espresso is the way to go thanks to its major coffee vibes. It truly is that me espresso.

Snap-On Lip Cases

Instead of a full phone case, Rhode is releasing a new iteration of the viral accessory for Bieber’s birthday. The Snap-On Case, which features MagSafe technology, easily attaches itself to any MagSafe compatible iPhone to look like the original Lip Case. The new holder is perfect for carrying around your scented Lip Tint and comes in three shades — a limited-edition Black, limited-edition White, and the core collection Gray color.