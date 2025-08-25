Florence By Mills Coffee is making it even easier for you to get that first cup of brew in the morning. The lifestyle brand, founded by Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, is partnering with Keurig on its first-ever coffee pods, and one of the two new flavors has an extra special meaning for the actor.

Of the two K-Cup Pods, Florence By Mills is releasing a Berries & Crème flavor, inspired by Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Millefoglie cake at their wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. The Italian puff pastry is made with berries and custard, and this specialty brew is similarly crafted with notes of refreshing summer berries with delicate crème. Brown says in the press release, “Now, every time I brew a cup, I get to relive that special day, and others can experience a little piece of it too.”

The newlyweds welcomed their first kid, a daughter via adoption, a little over a year after the two tied the knot in May 2024, so they’ll definitely need a caffeine boost to get through any sleepless nights.

Along with the Berries & Crème coffee pods, Florence By Mills Coffee also has a classic Mindful Moments K-Cup with notes of English treacle toffee. To brew everything, the brand is releasing a Florence by Mills Coffee x K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker that brews both hot and cold drinks. Fans can purchase a Brewer Bundle of pods with the coffee maker at Keurig.com.

JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images

As a fan of Brown’s Florence By Mills Coffee and eager to see what her wedding cake tastes like, I had to try the all-new coffee pods. Below, you’ll find my honest review of each flavor.

Millie’s Wedding Cake Flavor Is Surprising

When I saw that there was a wedding-cake-inspired flavor with notes of berries, I assumed it would be a subtle fruity flavor. However, this has strong berries and cream notes that really surprised me. It’s so flavorful, but remains fresh at the same time. I didn’t even need to add any sugar, and just drank this with a little almond milk and ice. While fruity coffee flavors may not be for everyone, this is delightful and I kind of wish I got to try Brown’s actual Italian wedding cake, too.

Rating: 4.9 out of 5

The Mindful Moments Coffee Is Classic

The flavors in the Berries & Crème were giving main character energy, but the English toffee notes in the Mindful Moments were less obvious in this brew. Overall, this was a classic coffee flavor that would make a great canvas for creating your ideal brew in the morning. It wasn’t too bitter, but was strong — which as a coffee lover, I really appreciated. I was able to make an iced coffee that tasted like the expensive ones I get at a local cafe, so this is a great way to save some money and make your own drinks at home.

Rating: 4.7 out of 5