Brightening drops have been my secret for subtle, glowy skin for years. I’m always restocking my two faves — Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops and Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops — and I notice an uptick in compliments when I’ve applied them underneath my makeup. So, when I learned that Millie Bobby Brown’s secret for glowy skin is Florence by Mills Glow Forward Glaze Drops, I had to put them to the test. The actor attributes her complexion to her brand’s signature hydrating serum, which is packed with ingredients meant to replenish moisture and give a plumping effect.

As a beauty writer with acne-prone, oily skin, it takes a truly wonderful product to convince me to add it to my routine. In order to give these Glaze Drops a chance to show their worth, I wore them every day for two weeks straight, with and without makeup over the top. Below, I delve into the nitty-gritty of the product’s formulation, my first impressions, and whether or not I’d actually add these to my strict skin care routine.

BDG product reviews and recommendations are written and conducted by writers and editors with expertise in their fields. Testers often have specific experience with the situation or product at hand, and/or their review or recommendation is provided in consultation with experts. You can learn more about our standards here.

Fast Facts:

Price: $25

$25 Who this is best for: People who want glowing skin with or without makeup.

People who want glowing skin with or without makeup. What I like: You don’t need a lot of product to get a nice shine, and it doesn’t have fragrance.

You don’t need a lot of product to get a nice shine, and it doesn’t have fragrance. What I don’t like: As someone with oily skin, it can make me feel greasy.

As someone with oily skin, it can make me feel greasy. My rating: 3.5/5

Packaging:

I love Florence by Mills packaging. The purple is super youthful and fun, but also minimalist. I appreciate that the bottle for these drops doesn’t take up a ton of space on my bathroom counter. One note I do have is that the top is super slippery, so if you apply these after putting on moisturizer, it can be difficult to remove.

First Impressions:

I like to approach celebrity-owned beauty brands with a good deal of hesitation. In my opinion, many are cash-grabs with little effort put into the formulation of high-quality products that are actually worth the price. After doing a bit of research, it seems like Florence by Mills stands behind its ethos of clean, vegan-friendly products.

The formula for the Glow Forward Glaze Drops is made with ceramides and peptides to boost hydration, argan oil to soften skin, and squalane and hyaluronic acid to help moisturize. I was pleasantly surprised to find that it’s also fragrance-free, alcohol-free, and essential-oil-free, so I felt comfortable testing it on my acne-prone skin.

Upon first application, I immediately noticed how dewy my skin looked. The product itself didn’t feel super heavy, and it held up well beneath my makeup. It almost appeared like a subtle highlight all over my face.

How To Apply:

Glow drops are meant to be used as the final step in your skin care routine. Apply these after your moisturizer and SPF. If you’re going to be wearing makeup, you can use these drops before swiping on foundation and concealer.

Similar Products:

Are Florence By Mills Glaze Drops Worth It?

Touted as a “complexion booster that within seconds gives you a glass skin effect,” these Glaze Drops make your skin look like Versailles’ Hall of Mirrors, I can confirm. I wore them to a gala, and my face was glowy all night long — I didn’t even bother to put on highlighter. My skin did feel softer and more hydrated, and it didn’t irritate my eczema flare-up that has been stubbornly stuck on my chin for weeks.

At first, I would have told you that the price was a bit out of touch with the results you get, but after looking into the brand, I appreciate that its products are cruelty-free, prioritize vegan ingredients, and are safe for sensitive skin. You ultimately only need one or two squirts to cover your whole face, so even if you’re using this daily, it should last you quite a while.

I put the drops to the test for two weeks, and while I did appreciate the overall glow, I ultimately think I’m a bit too oily to appreciate this product long term. I’m also extremely loyal to my Glow Recipe and Drunk Elephant brightening drops. That said, this is a great option for someone searching for a glowy, hydrating serum who isn’t quite as worried about a greasy effect. Plus, it works well under makeup, which is a huge plus if you’re always rocking a full beat.

About Me:

I’m a freelance writer who has owned and tested more than 500 lipsticks. I’ve been writing about beauty — among many other things — for the past eight years, and am always on the hunt for products that are actually worth the money and not just a one-off trend.