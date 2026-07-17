Gracie Abrams has officially entered her next chapter. The singer-songwriter just dropped her third studio album, Daughter From Hell, serving up 16 tracks of self-reflection, evolving relationships, and the never-ending journey of figuring out who you are in your 20s. As if the emotional lyrics didn’t hit hard enough, Abrams brought the record to life with an immersive in-person exhibit that superfans won’t want to miss.

To kick-off this new era, Abrams is hosting a three-day pop-up in both NYC and LA, where fans can purchase new merch, take part in numerous photo ops (including a free photo booth), and even order a drink from the Daughter From Hell Coffee Shop. Additionally, Capitol One cardholders are privy to some extra-special goodies, as they receive access to exclusive merch items and early entry to the pop-up.

Elite Daily was lucky enough to get an exclusive first look at Abrams’ NYC pop-up before it opened its doors to the public. So, here is a full rundown of everything you can expect when stepping into the experience for the first time.

Where & When Can You Enter The Daughter From Hell Pop-Up?

The immersive pop-up is open for three consecutive days in two different locations, with the same hours every day. Capitol One members get an extra perk, and will have the opportunity to enter the experience earlier than the rest of the general public. Take a look at the specific dates, times, and locations below:

New York:

Dates: July 17 to 19

Address: 22 Wooster St, New York, NY 10013

Open: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

* 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. exclusive to Capitol One cardholders only

Los Angeles:

Dates: July 17 to 19

Address: 8464 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Open: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

* 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. exclusive to Capitol One cardholders only

Photo Ops You Won’t Want To Miss

Of course, no pop-up is complete without a few camera-ready moments. There was no shortage of cute photo ops throughout the space, including glass mirrors and white walls covered with lyrics from different tracks on Daughter From Hell — giving fans the perfect backdrop to snap an IG-worthy pic.

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But my favorite place to take pictures was the free photo booth, which printed out three photos on each red strip. The design was on-theme with the rest of the pop-up and it made for the perfect keepsake to remember the event.

Laili Shahrestani

The Merch You’ll Want To Take Home

You definitely will not be walking out of the Daughter From Hell pop-up empty handed. From hoodies and zip-up jackets to baby tees, oversized shirts, hats, vinyls, and even an exclusive new tote — there is no shortage of items to bring home with you.

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Lucky for me, I got to walk away with the limited-edition, exclusive G.A. Striped Hoodie, which I will be wearing all fall long, once the weather starts getting a bit cooler. I was also able to get my hands on the Daughter From Hell Button Tote Bag, which is only available for Capitol One cardholders.

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All sales are final at the pop-up, so make sure you keep that in mind before taking your pick.

The Little Details Make The Experience Special

Beyond the photo ops and exclusive merch, the experience was filled with activities and a mini coffee shop, which made it all the more worth it to stop by. One of my favorite details of the space was the white wall where fans can get personal and write their very own messages to Abrams.

Of course, Elite Daily had to leave its mark.

Laili Shahrestani

If you plan on visiting the pop-up, you’ll be able to order a handcrafted beverage from the Daughter From Hell Coffee Shop that will be open daily, so you can sip, shop, and fully take in the experience. Fans will be able to order anything from coffees, teas, hot chocolate, and even an “Aussie Caramel,” which sounds delicious if you ask me. Take a look at the full menu below.

Laili Shahrestani

Tips For Visiting The Daughter From Hell Pop-Up

Laili Shahrestani

After my experience at the pop-up, here are a few helpful tips I would suggest to anyone about to embark on the Daughter From Hell journey.

First things first — make sure you arrive early. While pop-up officially opens at 11 a.m., only Capitol One cardholders will have access to enter at that time. If you don’t have a Capitol One card, I still highly recommend getting there before the general doors open at noon. Arriving earlier gives you a much better shot of getting your hands on all the exclusive merch before it sells out, and having access to the photo booth before the lines get too overwhelming.

Another important tip: make sure your phone is fully charged. Between the lyric-covered walls and all the other photo opportunities, you’ll definitely want enough battery life to capture the entire experience.