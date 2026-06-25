Madelyn Cline is ready for some well-deserved rest and relaxation in Italy. “My friends and I have been talking about having a Euro girl summer,” the Outer Banks star tells Elite Daily. “It’s a fun idea in my head, but I also have not even had a chance to plan anything.” Her schedule has been packed with filming The Comeback King alongside Glen Powell in Georgia, and she is just now settling back at home while dreaming of a “Mediterranean girl week” with her besties.

Until the crew can take the plans out of the group chat, Cline is getting a taste of coastal luxury by cohosting the final day of Sanpellegrino’s CIAO! Limoncello beach club experience in New York City (89 South St.) today, June 25. The waterfront pop-up features a lounge, photo ops, and plenty of refreshing sips. “That, first and foremost, is the perfect place to enjoy the new CIAO! Limoncello,” says Cline. “It’s giving Amalfi Coast but stateside.” She also plans to enjoy the drink by the pool or as a predinner cocktail mixer.

Whether she is jetting off to Europe, working on a movie set, or relaxing at home, Cline keeps her essentials close by. Below, the I Know What You Did Last Summer actor dishes on the must-haves she packs for travel and work, and her ideal date night.

Sanpellegrino

Inside Madelyn’s Mary Poppins-Level Travel Bag

Cline takes a beautifully chaotic approach to packing her carry-on. “I treat my bag like I am Mary Poppins,” she says. “I am so type B. I love a big, huge bag, because I just throw things in there.” If she were to dump out the contents, you’d see everyday essentials like her wallet, phone, keys, passport, and go-to lip combo — specifically the Revlon Multi-Liner in a dark shade she overlines with lip gloss.

Along with a few extra lippies, Cline frequently packs some unexpected items. “I am known to be stopped at the airport, because I’ve forgotten that I have drinks in my bag,” she says. Getting real about her typical “girl bag,” she also admits that her purse is often cluttered with trash and old receipts.

For her upcoming European adventure, she plans to make room for the Tan Luxe tanning spray, noting that it serves as the glowing final step of her makeup routine.

Inside Madelyn’s Comeback King Set Essentials

When she was filming The Comeback King, Cline kept things simple by bringing just two essentials to set each day: her dog, Rodney, and a cup of coffee. “I’m not a morning person, and sometimes the call times are entirely too early for me, so I need an instant boost,” she says of her go-to plain black iced cold brew. Because the cast did a lot of fast-paced improv on set, she needed to ensure she was completely “awake, alert, and alive.”

Inside Sarah Cameron’s Survival Kit

Having played Sarah Cameron since Outer Banks premiered in 2020, Cline feels deeply connected to her character — so much so that she has a specific packing list mapped out for her. “She’s always on the run, so she doesn’t have a go-to bag, but if I could create one for her, it would be a survival kit,” she says.

That hypothetical kit includes sunscreen, Aquaphor, and a much-needed tube of mascara. In Cline’s dream scenario, she would also throw in a pocket therapist. “There’s a lot for her to unpack,” she notes, pointing out that Sarah has been through an incredible amount of drama over the years.

Inside Madelyn’s Date Nights

Off set, Cline prefers relaxing at home with her partner for a low-key date night. Recently, she says, “date night includes Love Island, so a Peacock subscription is needed.” While she is still catching up on the current season and hasn’t picked a favorite couple yet, one specific islander completely stole the show. “I think Sol is one of the most beautiful women I have ever seen,” Cline admits. “I mean, they’re all gorgeous, but she walked in and my jaw hit the floor.”

To elevate her viewing experience, Cline pairs the drama with a custom refreshing cocktail. Her current drink of choice is a can of CIAO! Limoncello spiked with a splash of vodka, served over “the good chewy ice” and finished with a bendy straw.