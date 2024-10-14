The Pogues have been through a lot since Season 1 of Outer Banks, but no one has gone through a bigger transformation than Sarah Cameron. The Kook-turned-Pogue went from living the luxe life of North Carolina’s high society to having not much other than a solid crew of adventurous besties.

Though her life was filled with designer clothes and grand parties like Serena van der Woodsen from Gossip Girl before linking up with John B and his friends, Sarah (played by Madelyn Cline) doesn’t have a ton of money to her name in Season 4. From the outside, a day in Sarah’s shoes seems more budget-friendly than Emily Cooper’s Christian Louboutin boots, but how much cheaper is it really?

Calculating her daily expenses, including her sun-kissed beauty routine and beach babe wardrobe, here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to be Sarah Cameron from Outer Banks for one day.

The Long-Term Expenses: Sarah Doesn’t Spend Much In Poguelandia

Since moving out of the Cameron mansion and shacking up with the rest of the Pogues, Sarah isn’t spending a ton of money on long-term expenses. However, at the start of Season 4, it’s revealed that the crew needs to pay $13,000 in property taxes to keep JJ’s Deep Sea Charters & Scuba Tours and their new home alive. Even though they work together as a group, if you divide the $13,000 by six, Sarah’s portion of the taxes is around $2,167.

The group is given a week to pay this debt off at the start of Season 4. That means Sarah’s contribution is roughly $310 a day. And aside from keeping their property afloat, she doesn’t have many other long-term expenses since she’s not going to college.

Total: $310

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Sarah’s Morning Routine Is Simple With Plenty Of SPF

10 a.m.: When she’s not searching for treasure, Sarah’s days are pretty chill. On this particular day, she’d sleep in a bit before starting her morning routine, which might be similar to Cline’s IRL. The 26-year-old actor exclusively shared that her skin care regime is inspired by the TikTok-approved double cleansing method.

She starts off with SKIN1004’s Centella Cleansing Oil ($15) to get all the dirt and oils off her face before going in with a micellar water, like Garnier’s SkinActive Cleansing Water ($9). Then, she finishes off her routine with Skinceuticals’ Glycolic Face Wash ($42).

10:20 a.m.: For a day out in the sun, Sarah’s must-haves include SPF, a good lip balm, and water. Cline doesn’t have a go-to sunscreen. “Anytime I ever bring [sunscreen to set], I always lose it,” she says, so her go-to is “any that I can get my hands on in the moment.”

Since Chase Stokes, who plays John B, prefers Sun Bum sunscreen ($18) while filming Outer Banks, it’s likely that’s what Sarah is using as well. For lip balm, Cline’s fave is Bag Balm ($8). And even though she’s no longer a rich girl Kook, Sarah still has taste, so she’d want to stay hydrated with a trendy bottle like Stanley’s on-the-go IceFlow Bottle with Fast Flow Lid ($35).

10:30 a.m.: Sarah doesn’t wear as much makeup as Cline does when she’s walking red carpets, but her day-to-day look is pretty similar to the actor’s go-to “no-makeup” look. For that, she uses Revlon’s ColorStay Xtensionnaire Mascara ($13) and Gel Serum Blush in Beaming Coral ($9).

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

10:45 a.m.: When Sarah is just hanging out in Poguelandia and not climbing down into the catacombs of an old church, she’s usually wearing a bikini, denim shorts, and a floral top. In Season 4, Episode 5, Sarah wears a swimsuit from O’Neill that’s $61 ($29 for the bralette top and $32 for the matching bottoms).

Also in Season 4, she wears a pair of Rolla’s Dusters Shorts ($99), a crochet top from Revolve like this Line & Dot Fontana Top ($43), and Free People sandals ($68).

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

11 a.m.: For the rest of the morning, Sarah would be working at the Poguelandia 2.0 shop and not spending money.

Total: $420

Sarah Spends Low-Key Afternoons At The Beach

12:30 p.m.: Around lunchtime, Sarah and John B might go grab something to eat in town. They aren’t often spotted dining out on the show, but seafood is a popular option in North Carolina so they might stop by Kiara’s family’s restaurant, The Wreck.

Netflix

The IRL restaurant that is used as The Wreck filming location is actually named The Wreck of the Richard and Charlene in South Carolina, and they have a fried seafood platter combo that would make a delicious lunch for $28.

1:30 p.m.: If the weather is nice or it’s a “swell day,” the Pogues might want to stop by the beach in the afternoon. Sarah would already be ready for the water in her bikini, but would also bring along her water bottle, SPF, a beach towel ($35), and surfboard ($600).

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

4:30 p.m.: After the beach, Sarah would return home to shower. Cline has been pretty tightlipped about her haircare routine, but she previously shared she got Sarah’s blonde locks thanks to Sun In ($4). Cline said the Sun In made her hair a little more orange than platinum blonde, so Sarah would likely have a purple shampoo ($26) to keep the brass away.

To get her beachy waves back, Sarah would use Revlon’s One Step Volumizer ($37) to blow dry her hair.

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

5 p.m.: Sarah might put on a cute ‘fit for date night with John B after her shower. In Season 4, she wears a ruffled dress ($78) from Show Me Your Mumu that she’d have fun pairing with a pop of color boots ($185) like these from Nordstrom.

5:30 p.m.: For her night look, Sarah would do more than just her mascara and blush combo from earlier in the day. She’d want something a little sexier, which is why she’d likely go for Cline’s “Sunset Siren” look. That includes the following Revlon products:

Total: $1,068

Sarah Does Date Nights With John B

7 p.m.: Sarah’s night out with John B would be super chill. They’d stop by a restaurant like Rockfish Bar for dinner. This is where JJ reluctantly trades in his dirt bike for the exact coordinates of Blackbeard’s ship in Season 4, Episode 2. The restaurant that production filmed this scene at is Bowens Island Restaurant, and Sarah would likely order a platter like the shrimp and fried oysters for $18.

Netflix

8:30 p.m.: After a nice meal, Sarah and John B would take a drive in the Twinkie to the pier for a stroll along the water, like JJ and Kiara do in Season 4, Episode 3. It wouldn’t be an extravagant date night, but it would be sweet and romantic.

9:30 p.m.: When they get back home, Sarah would start on her nighttime routine, which is similar to her morning routine. She likes to double cleanse with the same products and wash away any makeup or leftover sweat and dirt from her busy day.

Netflix

10 p.m.: Sarah’s daytime wardrobe is casual, cute, and comfy, so her PJs are just the same. In Season 2, she wore a quilted sweatsuit set from Target for two episodes. This zip-up hoodie ($25) and pairs of joggers ($25) also from Target are something Sarah might shop for today.

Total: $68

TL;DR: Sarah Is Keeping Things Budget-Friendly Now That She’s A Pogue

Even before Sarah joined John B and his friends for the Pogue life, she wasn’t flashing her family’s money around, so it’s not difficult for her to save it. Her life in North Carolina is very laid-back with beach days and lounging around with her crew, which doesn’t require a huge budget.

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Since she’s only really spending money on essentials like food and toiletries, Sarah wouldn’t have to worry about funds at all if it wasn’t for JJ going off and betting the last of the Pogue’s gold on a dirt bike race. Overall, Sarah Cameron is a relatable queen with modest spending to prove it.

Total: $1,866