Spoiler alert: This article discusses plot points from Part 1 of Outer Banks Season 4. Kiara and JJ’s romance on Outer Banks has faced a lot of obstacles, but it’s never been boring. Things are more complicated than ever in Season 4, as Kiara gets kicked out of her house over her parents’ disapproval of JJ, and the two (along with the rest of their Pogue crew) start a new life opening up a surf shop. It’s almost like a fairy tale at times — or even more magical: a Taylor Swift song.

Madison Bailey couldn’t help but bring up Swift’s music when describing Kiara and JJ’s bond to Elite Daily. One song off the pop star’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, stands out to her as particularly Jiara-coded. “‘But Daddy I Love Him,’ that’s literally Kiara,” Bailey says.

True enough, Swift’s song about a reckless love that goes against societal norms encapsulates how Kiara has fallen for the town’s bad-boy outcast against her family’s wishes. It also provides some insight into the couple’s slightly altered vibe in Season 4. Notably, JJ seems to go off and do his own thing without Kiara for a bulk of the season’s first half.

Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I think Kiara’s just trying to keep up, honestly,” Bailey says. “She knows her boy is crazy. And does she stand by him? Yes.”

The periods of separation are something that Bailey doesn’t think Kiara is all too worried about. “Their friendship runs so deeply that those moments of your partner running off isn’t as big of a deal,” she says. “She knows him really well, and she knows he’ll come back.”

In fact, Bailey believes that the time apart is what helps JJ and Kiara’s relationship work in its own unique way. “The thing that bonds them is not keeping a tight leash on each other,” Bailey says. “They’re super independent, and I think that that’s where they exist best with each other.”

Whether they’re physically together or apart, Kiara and JJ now have the perfect song to always bond them.