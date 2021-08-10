Now that Outer Banks Season 2 is on Netflix, it’s time to hang with the Pogues yet again. Like John B and the rest of the crew, you and your besties are always down for an adventure. While your summer travels may not be as action-packed as a treasure hunt, planning a trip down South to stop at these Outer Banks filming locations in South Carolina is a fun getaway for the ultimate fan.

The show may be set in North Carolina where the real Outer Banks is located, but Netflix decided to film the series in South Carolina. According to the Wilmington Star-News, the streaming platform chose to move production further south because of a bathroom bill passed in North Carolina that had “anti-LGBTQ language” in 2016. While a majority of the series was filmed in places like Charleston, South Carolina, production did a very good job at recreating the real OBX. If you’ve already marathoned Season 2, you know that the Pogues even end up in Charleston on their latest adventure, so visiting South Carolina should be on any Outer Banks fan’s to-do list. For those who already happen to live there, you’ll still want to check out these filming locations to see how they transformed them to resemble the OBX.

South Carolina was one of the first states to reopen for business in 2020, but when making your travel plans, remember that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that you delay any travel until you’re full vaccinated. Even if everyone in your crew is fully vaccinated, you should still adhere to any local requirements during your travels and practice social distancing. While you’re on your getaway, you can live like a Pogue by chilling by the water or you can get pampered like a Kook by staying at one of the Outer Banks home swaps near the show’s filming locations. The choices are endless, but these 13 Outer Banks filming locations cover the full range of what it’s like living the Pogue life.

1 Shem Creek Shem Creek, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Visit the website If you’re looking for a beautiful waterfront location to visit for your OBX-inspired adventure, Shem Creek is the one. It’s used in the series as the location for Kiara’s family’s restaurant, The Wreck. You can also take a walk down the dock to watch the sunrise or get out on the water for some paddleboarding and kayaking. 1/13

Season 2 of Outer Banks is now streaming on Netflix.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.