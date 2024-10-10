Spoiler alert: This article discusses plot points from Part 1 of Outer Banks Season 4. Sarah Cameron and John B aren’t your usual lovestruck teens. Turns out getting disowned, chasing treasures, and almost getting killed about a million times kind of forces you to grow up fast. And amid all that adventure, their relationship has also progressed surprisingly quickly. In Season 4 of Outer Banks, the married couple even broached the topic of having children, something that Madelyn Cline says was a “definitely scary” moment for Sarah.

As Sarah and John B set sail on their latest quest, they fantasized about their future together once they (finally) make it rich. John B may have gotten a bit carried away, though, as Sarah had to remind her hubby that they’re still just 19 when he brought up starting a family.

“John B is a yapper. When he talks, he just puts everything out there,” Cline tells Elite Daily. “And Sarah’s the one that pulls them back from his very grand ideas. She knows what he means, but of course the idea of kids at 19 is definitely scary to her. I don’t think it fits on her timeline.”

Netflix

Sarah’s romance with John B may be speeding up fast, but another important relationship in her life hit a screeching halt in Season 4. After the death of their dad, Ward, Sarah’s brother Rafe completely iced her out. Is there any hope for the siblings to eventually work things out? Well, not at the moment, according to Cline.

“I don’t think that Sarah has any hope that that could happen,” Cline says. “I think she hopes for it in the future, but with everything that’s happened, she knows Rafe blames her for their father’s death.”

The actor says Sarah’s issues with Rafe aren’t really on her mind too much at the start of Season 4, explaining, “It’s kind of something that she has put in a box and put away, that whole idea.”

However, given that Part 1 of the fourth season ended with Rafe on a disturbing warpath to reunite his family, it sounds like Sarah’s not going to be able to keep the family drama hidden away much longer.