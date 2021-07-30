BRB, Sobbing Over This John B. & Sarah Scene In Outer Banks Season 2

When it comes to the best fictional couples of all time, there are quite a few teen drama duos you can’t help but love. Chuck and Blair from Gossip Girl. Varchie and Bughead from Riverdale. And, of course, John B. and Sarah from Outer Banks. Not only is their onscreen love story painfully cute, but the actors’ connection IRL is even more so. In fact, I’m pretty sure it’s Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes’ impossible-to-ignore chemistry and real-life romance that made Sarah and John B.’s wedding vows on Outer Banks Season 2 one of the best television moments of 2021. I said what I said.

Warning: Spoilers for Outer Banks Season 2, Episode 3 follow. After having a whirlwind romance in Season 1 and narrowly escaping death multiple times, it makes sense John B. and Sarah would have a pretty strong connection. Add in the fact that some major Romeo and Juliet vibes are going on (he’s a Pogue and she was a Kook, after all), and the two major endgame material.

They’re so endgame, in fact, that they decided to get married at the end of Season 2, Episode 3. After stealing a boat and fleeing the Bahamas, Sarah — who was recovering from a gunshot wound that nearly killed her — told John B. she wanted to get married (after he brought up the idea in the first episode and she turned him down).

Since they didn’t have rings, John B. ripped off a piece of his dad’s handkerchief and wrapped it around Sarah’s neck like a necklace. Then, under the moonlight and without a plan in place, the two shared these incredible vows that absolutely need to be incorporated into your future wedding:

John B: “I give you this sweaty piece of my father’s bandana as a token of my love.”

Sarah: “By the power vested in me, by the sky, the stars, and the sea, I now pronounce us husband and wife.”

John B. “Through sickness and health. Rich and poor. ‘Til death do us part.”

Sarah: “You may kiss your bride.”

*Big kiss*

After the kiss, Sarah asked John B. if they could get a dog, which should absolutely be a requisite for any wedding. But, since the marriage wasn’t technically ~legal~ and Sarah didn’t get a ring (she said she wanted a princess or emerald cut but “never pear shape”) or a dog, I think this means a potential third season will need to happen so fans can get a Kook-worthy wedding for the true Pogue royals. Your move, Netflix.

Season 2 of Outer Banks is now streaming on Netflix.