The culture is still not over what happened last summer. In July, Sony announced that Madelyn Cline was in talks to join the reboot of 1997’s I Know What You Did Last Summer, alongside Chase Sui Wonders, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, and Jonah Haur-King.

The film, directed by Do Revenge’s Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, is set to be released on July 18, 2025, and Cline says she is “fully in prep mode” right now.

“It still feels really surreal because it's such an iconic film,” she tells Elite Daily, chatting from a party celebrating her as Revlon’s newest global brand ambassador. The 26-year-old shares that she’s only met a couple of her castmates so far but can’t wait to get together with the entire crew during production.

We're excited that we have the blessing of those who told the story before us.

The ensemble even includes some of the stars of the original I Know What You Did Last Summer. Freddie Prinze Jr., who played Ray Bronson, was recently announced to be joining the reboot with Jennifer Love Hewitt negotiating a reprise of her character Julie James as well, according to Deadline.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Having Prinze Jr. and Hewitt possibly back on board meant a lot to Cline. She says, “We're excited that we have the blessing of those who told the story before us, and trying to figure out how to make it the best we absolutely can.” It definitely helps that Cline loves the script and the “really cool cast” involved. “It’s going to be sick.”

Right now, though, Cline is focused on Outer Banks. Season 4 of the Netflix series premieres Oct. 10, and she says the show is “moving forward with the pirate thing” that was introduced last year.

“Every single season the stakes have been higher,” she says. “We were all kind of sitting there when Season 4 started, like, ‘OK, how are we going to top last season?’” According to her, they found a way, and it includes traveling to a new location along with bigger stunts and stories. Fans of Cline definitely have a lot to look forward to between OBX and I Know What You Did Last Summer.