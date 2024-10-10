In Elite Daily’s One Nightstand, your favorite celebs and influencers spill allllllll the details about their holy grail beauty products — the select few they always have within arm’s reach on their nightstand. In this installment, Outer Banks actor Madelyn Cline dishes on her go-tos (on set and off) and her new aesthetic for fall.

The sun-filled days of brat summer may be over, but Madelyn Cline isn’t too bummed about it. She’s got her sights set on an “espresso martini girl” autumn, filled with warm-toned makeup, bold eyes, and vibrantly dewy cheeks.

The 26-year-old Outer Banks star and newest Revlon ambassador partnered with the beauty brand on a Sunset Siren look that has the “spicy fall” aesthetic she’s looking for throughout the chillier months. The bundle of Revlon products that can help you achieve Cline’s self-described “soft end of summer golden hour” includes:

“Transitioning from beautiful corals, deep oranges, and reds from the summer into darker, more mysterious, sexy tones for fall is what I'm excited about,” Cline says. Think: darker shades of lipstick, going “a little heavier on mascara and eyeliner,” and not being afraid of radiance.

Of course, these products aren’t the only picks in Cline’s beauty bag — Revlon’s $15 serum blush is also in rotation. Similar to fellow Hollywood it girls Sabrina Carpenter and Hailee Steinfeld, the Netflix star is here for the renaissance of rouge.

“I remember when I first started doing makeup, we didn't do blush. We did powder, and my face was one-dimensional,” she says. “I'm such a blush girl now, and I love a liquid blush.”

Revlon

Blush aside, there are still a few other holy grail products in Cline’s arsenal. Below, she shares the one she uses to highlight her fave feature of her face; the one she uses most on the set of OBX; plus the skin care essentials she started using after scrolling TikTok.

The Beauty Product Madelyn Uses To Spice Up Her Look

“If I had to choose one thing to play up, it's always going to be my eyes,” Cline says. One way she does that is with eyeliner: “Focus on your water line and extend your eyes outwards.”

The other way is with mascara. Her fave is Revlon’s ColorStay Xtensionnaire, because it gives her lashes a “natural wing without having to put on an eyeliner.”

Wearing just mascara and blush is her go-to “no-makeup” daytime look. “It’s low maintenance like I rolled out of bed and put on something so I can feel put together without all the extra effort,” she says.

Her Outer Banks Set Essentials

Since OBX often films outdoors in South Carolina, Cline has two on-set must-haves (besides water, obviously): sunscreen and lip balm. As of Season 4, she doesn’t have a go-to SPF. “I’ll take any sunscreen I can get my hands on in the moment,” she says. “Anytime I ever bring anything, I always lose it.”

Lip balm is a bit different. Even though she’ll also use any lip product given to her, especially if there’s SPF in it, Cline is a huge fan of Bag Balm because, according to her, it’s similar to Vaseline and very moisturizing.

The Skin Care Secret She Discovered On TikTok

Yes, even Cline can be influenced by the FYP from time to time. The first BeautyTok trend she was inspired to try was the double cleansing method, in which you remove any makeup, oil, and dirt from your face via an oil-based product before washing a second time with something like a foam cleanser.

Following this method has been a game-changer for Cline. “I feel like my skin’s texture has changed so much,” she says. “It feels like how my skin was a year or two ago.”

While it’s important to “find the right one for your skin,” Cline’s current regimen includes SKIN1004’s Centella Cleansing Oil, a micellar water to make sure any makeup and dirt is “all is off your skin,” then finishing up with Skinceuticals’ Glycolic Face Wash.