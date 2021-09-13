Madelyn Cline Had 2 Serious Boyfriends Before Pete Davidson

When Madelyn Cline got her big break starring in Netflix’s soapy hit teen adventure series Outer Banks in 2020, she became a near-overnight sensation. Fans wanted to know everything about her, from how to copy her OBX character Sarah Cameron’s style to tips for recreating her real-life skincare routine. And perhaps most intriguing of all, Cline’s love life became just as fascinating as the Netflix series.

Although Cline had been a working actor for years before she landed on Outer Banks (catch her small — and brunette! — role as Tina in Stranger Things Season 2), her dating life was off the radar until 2020. Her first public relationship was with fellow blonde OBX co-star (and onscreen boyfriend) Chase Stokes. The duo met on set and started dating around when Season 1 premiered in April 2020. Cline and Stokes made Sarah and John B (Stokes’ character) shippers all too happy with their IRL romance... and then all too heartbroken when they quietly split up a little over a year later.

Since then, Stokes has very publicly moved on with country-pop star Kelsea Ballerini. Cline, on the other hand, has been a bit more low-key about her romantic endeavors. Here’s everything to know about all her relationships, past and present.

2020-2021: Chase Stokes

As Sarah and John B’s love story played out throughout Outer Banks Season 1, many fans started to question if there was another romance going on behind the scenes between Cline and Stokes. These rumors really gained traction when Cline and Stokes decided to quarantine together — sure, they were staying with other cast members, too, but fans couldn’t help but sense a ~vibe~. Stokes later confirmed quarantine was when they started to fall for each other. “It wasn’t until after [filming Season 1] that until we started to kind of get into the lockdown where we were like, ‘Is there something here or am I crazy?’ That’s sort of where it bloomed from there,” he explained to Us Weekly in February 2021.

On June 14, 2020, Stokes answered the prayers of Outer Banks fans everywhere. Sharing photos from a romantic beachside picnic with Cline, he officially confirmed the romance rumors with a telling caption: “cats outta the bag.” Cline replied in the comments section, “I’ve fallen and I can't get up.” (Later, in 2021, they confirmed their relationship began two months earlier, in April.)

Although their confirmation was seriously cute, according to Cline, it was earlier than they would have wanted. In November 2020, Cline told Entertainment Tonight that their relationship confirmation was mostly because “people were already speculating. People knew before we said anything.”

That said, once they went public, Cline and Stokes were open about their romance with fans. With flirty Instagram exchanges and a celebratory kiss on stage at the MTV VMAs, they thrived in the spotlight. For Cline’s 23rd birthday, Stokes gushed over her on Instagram. On Dec. 21, 2020, he wrote, “It’s quite rare to meet somebody and feel everything change. Thank you for making the coldest days warm, for your infectious love, and being the best dog mom to Lil mi. Happy birthday sweet thang you make my heart warm and fuzzy 25/8.”

Cline showed Stokes the love on IG, too. On their first anniversary, she shared a couple of candid pictures of him, writing “adore u” alongside them.

However, their love bubble eventually burst. Breakup rumors sparked in September 2021, when Cline was spotted out and about with 13 Reasons Why star Ross Butler (the two never confirmed they were anything more than friends). In November 2021, sources for the couple confirmed it was over. “Madelyn and Chase are no longer together,” a source told People on Nov. 1, 2021. “They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago.”

Luckily for OBX fans, Cline and Stokes’ professional relationship remained intact — which is a good thing, considering their Outer Banks characters were very much still an item. Ahead of Season 3’s release, Stokes got real about how they worked together as exes — especially during their romantic scenes. “Mads and I have been working together now for 30 episodes, and we made a promise to each other before we even started dating that the work was always going to come first,” he told Entertainment Weekly in February 2023. “And that no matter what happens in our personal lives, and the ways that life sometimes takes you in different directions, that we’re always going to honor the work. That stayed 100% truthful this season.”

2022-2023: Jackson Guthy

Since her breakup with Stokes, Cline’s dating life has been a lot less public — like, almost as private as a big-time celebrity can get. In fact, Cline never even mentioned her next partner by name.

After the Butler rumors, Cline was linked to DJ Zack Bia. However, he denied the dating rumors, telling Barstool Sports’ BFFs podcast in January 2022 they were “just hanging out” and not dating — for her part, Cline never spoke about Bia publicly.

However, Cline *did* let slip that she had a serious relationship in December 2022, when her interview with The Cut revealed she lived in her Malibu home with “her boyfriend and dogs.” Internet sleuths put two and two together to surmise Cline was referring to musician Jackson Guthy, with whom she was spotted in public multiple times since June 2022.

In February 2023, she told Cosmopolitan, “I am happily taken.” However, she declined to share Guthy’s name, saying instead, “All I know is he makes me incredibly happy. And I've truly never been happier, and I feel very, very empowered.”

The following month, Cline posted an Instagram story for Guthy’s birthday, a black and white photo of the two embracing with the caption, “Happiest of birthdays my love,” which many fans took as a low-key confirmation of their relationship.

But things ended before Cline ever decided to hard-launch. Breakup rumors began in July 2023, when fans noticed she was no longer following Guthy on Instagram. Neither Cline nor Guthy spoke publicly about their reported breakup, but it was apparent Cline had moved on when she was later connected to one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood...

2023-Present: Pete Davidson

Yep, Cline is reportedly the latest of Pete Davidson’s significant others. In September 2023, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that they were officially together. “Pete and Madelyn are dating,” the source said. “They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning.”

On Oct. 13, 2023, Cline and Davidson made their first public appearance together in New York City, at the after-party for the Saturday Night Live episode Davidson hosted. By late November, Cline had reportedly met Davidson’s family. “Pete’s mom and sister think Madelyn is lovely,” a source told Us Weekly. The two were spotted together in public again at a café on Dec. 28.

Although Cline and Davidson have yet to officially confirm things, it’s clear by how much time they’re spending together that the new romance is flourishing.