Outer Banks Will End With Season 5

The adventure is coming to an end, Pogues. Outer Banks showrunners Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke made a bittersweet announcement in the middle of the show’s fourth season. Yes, the beloved series will return for a fifth season — but sadly, that is going to be the end of the road.

Pate, Pate, and Burke reminisced on how far Outer Banks had come in an emotional note on Nov. 4, just a couple days ahead of Season 4 Part 2’s release. “Seven years ago, it seemed impossible that we would really get to tell the whole five season story, but here we are, at the end of our fourth season, still chopping away,” they wrote. “The fourth season was our longest and hardest – but most rewarding – to produce. The season ends with a feature length episode, which we think is our best, most powerful episode. We hope you feel the same way.”

The message ended with the revelation that Season 5 will be the show’s final season.

“Now, with a little sadness, but also excitement, we’re putting Season Four behind us, and are turning to Season Five, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago,” they wrote. “Season Five will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet. We hope you’ll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break.”

Netflix

With the Pogues’ last hoorah on the horizon, here’s what fans can expect from Season 5.

There Are Rumors 1 Main Cast Member Is Leaving

With the Season 4 finale being widely teased as a massive shocker, fans have already begun gossiping that a main character may get killed. And the main suspect is JJ, especially after Rudy Pankow shared what seemed to be an emotional farewell to the show on Instagram.

It’ll Probably Be A Long Wait

Outer Banks seasons typically release around a year and a half apart. If that continues to be the case, Season 5 might not premiere until early 2026. Then again, since this is going to be the final season, it might take even longer to give it the huge ending it deserves.