This Outer Banks Plot Hole Makes JJ's Auction Bid Even More Annoying

If you found yourself getting annoyed during the first episode of Outer Banks Season 4, you wouldn’t be alone. After the Pogues finally (finally) made it rich with a million-dollar chunk of gold, JJ blew almost all of the group’s newfound wealth to buy back his father’s property. It’s a moment that many viewers found extremely frustrating, and it’s even worse after you realize they really didn’t have to go to that auction at all.

On first glance, it felt a bit like a necessary sacrifice for JJ to take over $775,000 of the Pogues’ money to spontaneously buy back his dad’s property. After all, if they didn’t get that land, how would the group be able to build Poguelandia 2.0 and create jobs for themselves as a surf and tackle shop? Well, actually... they could’ve done all that without blowing hundreds of thousands of dollars by using the land they already own.

As frustrated fans have pointed out online, John B should still technically own the land that his former home The Chateau was built upon — even if the house is now burned down. Sure, the Pogues would have to use a lot of their money to rebuild there, but certainly not as much as JJ spent to get back his father’s property. Plus, they wouldn’t have to spend their resources building a whole new dock.

Since The Chateau isn’t even brought up during the groups’ discussions of where to live, it felt like an oversight or a forgotten detail this season.

This isn’t the only inconsistency Outer Banks have been feeling about Season 4’s rollercoaster plot. The big reveal about JJ’s family at the end of Part 1 has caused a lot of discourse, most notably questions about why Luke Maybank — who’s shirked responsibility at every chance he’s gotten in the past — would look after JJ all these years if he wasn’t his real father.

Perhaps that will be explained in Part 2, which drops on Netflix on Nov. 7.