Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun's Astro Compatibility Is A Wild Card

Of all the Hollywood couples to emerge in recent years, Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are easily one of the biggest plot twists. But just because people may not understand their relationship doesn’t mean they’re not compatible — cosmically speaking, anyway.

The Euphoria star and the former music mogul reportedly first crossed paths in June 2025 at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s glam Italian wedding, and were romantically linked by that September. Still, the internet needed a minute to process the new pairing. Beyond their 16-year age gap, Sweeney was fresh off her controversial “good jeans” American Eagle campaign, while Braun was still carrying plenty of baggage from his historic, long-running feuds with fans of Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift.

To be fair, both are used to high-profile relationship drama. Sweeney officially entered her single-girl era in May 2025 after splitting from fiancé Jonathan Davino. As for Braun, his romantic past has literally inspired fan theories. Swifties have long suspected that the pop star’s 2022 revenge anthem “Vigilante Sh*t” was a cheeky reference to his highly publicized divorce from Yael Cohen that same year.

Nine months into their relationship, Sweeney and Braun seem to be more solid than ever. An insider recently told Page Six that their relationship is secure and built on deep trust, adding that the retired music manager fully supports the Housemaid star’s career — provocative Euphoria scenes and all.

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Could their birth charts be to thank for this unexpected harmony? After all, Sweeney is a detail-loving Virgo and fast-talking Braun is a Gemini, meaning they are both governed by Mercury. While that gives them a massive head start in the communication department, it also guarantees plenty of planetary friction. Ahead, you’ll find everything you need to know about how these two connect — and clash.

Virgos & Geminis Can Talk About Anything

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Mercury, the planet of communication, rules both signs — but with completely different vibes. While Virgos are low-key, analytical thinkers, Geminis are notoriously chatty, outward conversationalists. Both signs value logic over emotion, but apply it differently: A Virgo calmly assesses the facts, while a Gemini follows their sharp opinions.

With two sharp minds at work, debates between the two can easily turn into marathon sessions. Neither sign likes to admit defeat, turning minor disagreements into full-blown verbal sparring matches. Luckily, both deeply value open discussion, so if a misunderstanding pops up, they are always ready to talk it out.

But They Might Become Restless In A Relationship

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Both signs share a mutable modality, meaning they are naturally flexible, go with the flow, and excellent at handling change. However, when things get too stagnant, both can get incredibly anxious — even bored.

This restlessness gets a bit more complicated when you factor in their clashing elements. As a grounded earth sign, a Virgo lives for small details and meticulously plans for the future. Lighthearted air sign Gemini is just along for the ride, completely unbothered about the final destination. Virgos can get annoyed by Geminis’ carefree attitudes, while Geminis might find Virgos to be way too serious. If this couple hits a rough patch, that shared urge for constant movement means they might both be tempted to look for a quick exit.

TL;DR

Despite their elements not being each other’s types on paper, this duo seems to be making it work. Only time will tell if their mutable signs bring unexpected changes, but for now, their shared Mercury communication skills are keeping them on the same page.