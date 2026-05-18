Apparently, Scooter Braun is a fan of Sydney Sweeney’s work. In Euphoria Season 3, Sweeney’s character Cassie has a spicy storyline as an OnlyFans creator. According to a source, Braun is nothing but “supportive” of her career — including those “provocative” scenes.

Since its premiere in 2019, Euphoria has been known for pushing the envelope, but this is the first installment of the HBO show that Sweeney and Braun have been together for. So far, in this season alone, Sweeney has acted out plenty of raunchy moments. Although some of these scenes have stirred up controversy online (particularly among sex workers who have labeled her performance as an OnlyFans creator as “ridiculous and cartoonish”), they haven’t caused any drama between the couple.

“Scooter has absolutely no issue with Sydney’s more provocative scenes in ‘Euphoria’ or any of the work she does as an actress,” an insider told Page Six on May 18. “He fully understands that it’s part of her job and respects how dedicated she is to her craft.”

Nearly a year after they first met, it sounds like Sweeney and Braun have built a strong foundation. “Their relationship is very secure, and there’s a strong level of trust between them,” the insider added. “Scooter isn’t the type to feel threatened by her work or try to control what roles she takes on. He’s incredibly supportive of her career and proud of everything she’s accomplished.”

“They’re both very happy together and things between them have been going really well,” the source continued.

Instagram/@sydneysweeney

Sweeney and Braun first met at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in June 2025, but it was a few months before the dating rumors really took off. In September, People confirmed they were seeing each other, but at the time, a source said it was “casual.”

Since then, things have escalated between the two of them, although they did not go Instagram official until April 15, when they posted a couple photo from the Euphoria Season 3 premiere party to their Instagram Stories. Sweeney added a white heart to the pic, and Braun captioned the post, “Lucky bastard.”

Sweeney shared more snippets of their romance on IG in May, including a romantic video from their trip to Australia and a photo dump from Stagecoach music festival.