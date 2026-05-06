Here Are Euphoria Season 3's Wildest Sex Scenes So Far

Euphoria never shies away from going to steamy extremes, and Season 3 is no exception. In the latest season of the hit show, which airs every Sunday on HBO, there’s a lot of sex happening — even if audiences aren’t seeing quite as much of it as they are used to.

Whether it’s an intimate moment at a strip club or a burgeoning OnlyFans career, there are plenty of NSFW moments this run. Mam Smith, an intimacy coordinator on the show, opened up about how the series approached filming sex scenes during an April interview on the “In the Envelope” podcast. Specifically, Smith shared how her position was welcomed on the show. The creator of Euphoria, Sam Levinson, was “super open to [her] as a person and to the position.”

“We immediately were able to find a workflow that supported his work, and it allowed the actors to feel safe, in a way, and and protected,” she explained. According to her, it was an easy “integration” since her role helped support his direction, while creating a “safer space.”

“Euphoria has always been a show that wanted the position and wanted to ... work with me and work with the concept of safety because these actors were pushed,” she added. “They were asked to be so vulnerable that creating a safe container was so important ... The whole production was interested in creating that space.”

The safe space definitely lent itself to some explicit on-screen moments. Here’s a full breakdown of Season 3’s sex scenes so far.

Faye & Wayne

HBO

In Episode 2 of Season 3, Faye (Chloe Cherry) has sex with Wayne (Toby Wallace), a dangerous drug dealer she’s fallen in with. The graphic scene stirred up some major controversy online, particularly because it featured a Nazi flag behind the duo.

Rue & Angel

HBO

Rue (Zendaya) and Angel (Priscilla Delgado), a dancer at the Silver Slipper strip club, hook up in Episode 2 — though audiences didn’t see much of their encounter. The two have sex in Rue’s van, but the cameras only captured the outside of the vehicle (plus some graphic grunts and moans).

Cassie & Brandon

HBO

Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) has an almost-hookup with Brandon (Jeff Wahlberg), an influencer, in Episode 4, as a ploy to promote her OnlyFans profile. The NSFW scene features Brandon snorting coke off of Cassie’s groin and telling her that he’s going to “f*ck [her] brains out.” They don’t end up having sex, but the scene was steamy nonetheless.