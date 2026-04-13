At this point, it’s not really a surprise for Euphoria to seriously push boundaries — but even so, the first few moments of Season 3 shocked audiences with a particularly explicit scene. An incredibly gelatinous montage showed Zendaya’s Rue and Chloe Cherry’s Faye lubing up balloons of fentanyl and proceeding to swallow them, smuggling the drugs from Mexico into California in their stomachs. The extremely graphic sequence sparked some backlash on social media, but Cherry shared how the Euphoria crew helped her enjoy the difficult shot in the end.

Although Faye is more of a side character in the Euphoria world, she was at the center of the Season 3 premiere’s most controversial moments. After the long-awaited episode aired on April 12, fans called out the images of Faye gagging on drug parcels with strings of KY jelly dangling from her mouth as “strangely sexual for no reason” and said it “felt like a fetish thing.”

Cherry confirmed that she really did feel “disgusted” during that shoot, but was rewarded afterwards by everyone on set applauding her acting. “[Showrunner] Sam [Levinson] said ‘In this scene, I want to see that you’re really, really, really grossed out by this. And I was like, ‘OK,’” Cherry told Vulture. “I was imagining, ‘If I was really doing this, I would be really grossed out by this.’ So then I was getting actually disgusted by what I was doing, but I just kept going. And then when we finished shooting the scene, everyone clapped. Everyone on set clapped for me.”

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While the scene was one of the most demanding ones that Cherry has had to film for the series, the actor emphasized that she actually enjoyed the experience, despite how it might look. “I had so much fun filming,” Cherry said. “It was fun for me to act out something that was that intense.”

Cherry’s character Faye wasn’t introduced until towards the end of Season 2, and was mainly involved in Fez and Ashtray’s story. Since both brothers are not in Season 3, it was unclear how much Faye would figure into the new episodes, but it looks like she’s going to be a big part of Rue’s drug-smuggling plot.