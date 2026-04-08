Fez Is Alive In Euphoria Season 3 Despite Angus Cloud's Death

Euphoria fans had to say goodbye to Angus Cloud in 2023, but his character isn’t gone yet. At the show’s Season 3 premiere, creator Sam Levinson confirmed that Fez is still alive in the Euphoria universe, and fans will get some updates on his life in the new season.

Cloud died on July 31, 2023 at age 25. He was best known for his breakout role on Euphoria as the drug dealer with a heart of gold, Fezco O’Neill. Because Cloud’s death occurred long before production began on Season 3, and given his character’s uncertain fate in Season 2’s finale, most fans expected the series to kill Fez off. (He did get shot in a police altercation, after all). But instead, Levinson confirmed that Fez isn’t dead, and will even have an off-screen presence in the new season.

“There’s a lot of scenes where people are talking to him on the phone,” Levinson told Variety on the April 7 red carpet. “He would be cracking up at his storyline; I think he would love it.”

Levinson explained the decision further to The Hollywood Reporter. “I couldn’t keep him alive in real life but I could keep his character alive in the show,” Levinson said. “I kept him alive and the character has got a great arc. I think he’d be very proud of it.”

HBO

Levinson went on to share how Cloud’s death caused him to rethink the message of what’s rumored to be Euphoria’s final season.

“I loved Angus very deeply and I fought very hard to keep him clean while he was here. I think when he passed away, it made me sort of step back and go, ‘What is the story I want to tell, what is it I want to say? What matters in life?’” Levinson told The Hollywood Reporter. “And if I was going to do another season I wanted to make sure that it spoke to kind of a larger idea about meaning and purpose and who we are. It made me want to kind of tackle the idea of faith and belief in something greater than ourselves.”

Season 3 of Euphoria premieres April 12 on HBO.