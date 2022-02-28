Um, We Need To Talk About Fezco's Fate After The Euphoria Season 2 Finale

Euphoria Season 2 spent a lot of time focused on Fezco’s world, beginning with the backstory of Ashtray’s arrival. But ever since Mouse’s murder in the premiere episode, fans have been worried that things could go sideways at any minute. With Faye taking up residence and Custer warning her that the cops were sniffing around, Fez’s stable life looked ready to be rocked. So was Fezco offed in the Euphoria Season 2 finale? The truth may be worse than if he did.

Warning: Spoilers for the Euphoria Season 2 finale follow. When Custer showed up and settled in on Fez’s couch in the penultimate episode of Season 2, fans went into high alert. His whispered message to Faye, coupled with the knowledge Fez would not make it to the theater to see Lexi’s play, all pointed to a setup. But though Fez was too distracted by the anticipation of seeing Lexi’s show to notice, Ashtray’s eyes were always watching. The kid would do anything to protect Fez, as fans saw with his takedown of Mouse.

So when Fez finally clued into Faye’s nervous demeanor, and Custer’s attitude and the latter admitted the cops were asking questions, it was no surprise Ashtray took matters into his own hands. Before Fez could stop him, Ashtray had plunged a knife into Custer’s neck. And that, as they say, was that.

Eddy Chen/HBO

Too late, Fez realized Custer was there as part of a trap. His phone was either recording or broadcasting live to police outside. He dropped the phone into a 7-Eleven Big Gulp and told Ashtray to leave once he was sure it was good and dead. He would take the fall for all of this for his little bro. Unfortunately, Ashtray decided he wasn’t on board with that plan and stockpiled weapons in the bathroom, ready for the shootout as the cops barged through the door once Custer’s line went dead.

The fog of battle made following the shootout difficult, but two things were evident when the bullets stopped flying: Fez was badly wounded in the torso, hit by one of Ashtray’s stray bullets. As for Ashtray, he went out in the blaze of glory he wanted. RIP.

So what happens now for Fez? He’s bleeding out, and though modern medicine can probably save him, it’s not a sure thing. (However, Maude Apatow, who plays Lexi, hinted there’s hope for “Fexi” in Season 3 in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, suggesting he’ll live.)

But, as the musical says, dying is easy; living is harder. Fez will have to bear the guilt and grief of Ashtray’s fate, for one. He’ll also have to deal with the trial of bodies his late little brother left behind for another. Does he still take the fall for Mouse and Custer? Even if Faye convinces him not to, he’d likely be charged as an accessory or obstruction. As Ashtray’s guardian, there’s even a possibility that he could be charged in the kid’s stead for failure to take any steps to stop it. (And that’s not even taking into account Fez’s business dealings come with another set of charges.)

Any way you slice it, if Fez survives, life behind bars looks like a likely scenario when Euphoria Season 3 returns. Poor Lexi.

Euphoria Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on HBO Max. Season 3 is greenlit but does not have a release date.