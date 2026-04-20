Euphoria Fans Have A Dark Theory About What Happened To Angel

Spoiler alert: This post discusses the ending of Euphoria Season 3, Episode 2.

You can never get too attached to your faves in the Euphoria universe. The second episode of the scandalous drama’s third season introduced Angel, a confident stripper who falls into a deep depression after the loss of her best friend. Although the new character became an instant fan favorite, viewers pointed out some incredibly sketchy details that seem to imply she’s not long for this world... if she’s even still in it at all anymore.

After Angel began abusing drugs following the death of her friend Tish, Rue’s boss Alamo gave her an ultimatum: she either had to go to rehab, or get fired from her job. So, Rue convinced her new friend/employee/hookup to get help. Except, Rue may have instead unwittingly consigned Angel to a deadly fate.

As Rue checked Angel into the rehab facility Alamo directed her to, she noticed some suspicious details. The empty, dingy facility didn’t require any paperwork to admit Angel. Viewers also pointed out that Angel was musing on sudden disappearances in California on the drive there, and as Rue exited the building, a van pulled up right behind her. The shady situation led fans to a couple of dark conclusions about Angel’s fate: either she is being trafficked, or she will be killed in order to sell her organs.

HBO

Everything boils down to the “rehab facility” that Alamo recommended clearly not being on the up-and-up. Although Rue assumed her new crime-boss revealed his heart of gold when he said he would pay for Angel’s rehabilitation, it would make a lot more sense if he was hiding some ulterior motives. The lack of paperwork and sketchy van seem to pretty overtly hint at Alamo having his hand in either sex trafficking or organ harvesting, either of which may be what Rue actually signed Angel up for, without knowing it.

Actor Priscilla Delgado also hinted at Angel meeting a grim end in her April 19 Instagram post about Episode 2. “Misunderstood, imperfect, human, wild at heart, adrift… in possession of everything but her own fate. Angel, I will carry you with me always,” Delgato wrote.