Vinnie Hacker’s jump from TikTok to the TV screen had a pretty unexpected twist. After he confirmed his casting in Season 3 of Euphoria at the start of 2026, fans speculated how he might be involved in the show’s long-awaited return, which also added fellow influencer Trisha Paytas. Turns out, his role did delve into the social media influencer sphere, although it was not as major as viewers may have expected. After his quick appearance on Euphoria, Hacker laughed off the chatter about his reduced cameo by joking that the show removed “so many nudes” from his final cut.

Hacker’s moment came in the fourth episode of Euphoria Season 3, when Maddy brought Cassie to an influencer-filled house party to promote her OnlyFans. During the debaucherous festivities, Hacker made a very short appearance as Ricky D, who had been announced as the winner of the “content creator of the month” award. Hacker’s face was barely even shown in the episode, but he was still recognizable due to his large angel back tattoo.

The incredibly tiny cameo prompted fans to make unserious fan edits of the scene. “GIRL, HE WAS BARELY HERE,” one edit read. “Ate up his 2 seconds,” another read. Hacker himself got in on the fun, posting a tongue-in-cheek video from his bed the next day complaining about “all of [the] nude scenes” Euphoria deleted from his appearance.

“I had so many nude scenes and they cut them all out. All of them,” Hacker grumbled in the TikTok clip. “Full frontal, d*ck out, balls out, everything. All of my nude scenes, they’re all gone. They just cut them all out. Oh my God, I had so many.”

River Callaway/Billboard/Getty Images

Hacker is one of the several buzzy new guest stars appearing in Euphoria Season 3. Some recent standouts include Priscilla Delgado, who stole the spotlight as the concerning stripper Angel, and Anna Van Patten (sister of Tell Me Lies star Grace Van Patten), who took Angel’s place as the new dancer Kitty.

The third season also features Rosalía, Sharon Stone, Marshawn Lynch, and Natasha Lyonne.