Can you imagine accidentally receiving a text from a huge celebrity, not knowing it was them, and telling them to stop bothering you? It sounds like something straight out of a movie. Nope, it actually happened to someone in real life, and the star on the other end of that text was...Harry Styles.

The “Adore You” singer was trying to text Rosalía, but he had the wrong number and unknowingly started a conversation with a complete stranger. Rosalía told the hilarious story to Jimmy Fallon while appearing on the March 10 episode of The Tonight Show.

The singer prefaced her story by saying she often changes her number so she can focus on making music without distractions. “I thought when you use a phone number, then that phone number disappears,” Rosalía told Fallon.

The problem is that’s not how it works, and switching your number means some contacts are inevitably going to be left in the dark about the change. That’s exactly what happened to Styles, and Rosalía even had the receipts.

Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

She showed Fallon a series of texts Styles inadvertently shared with a stranger about her 2020 single “Dolerme.” He’d apparently sent the mystery person a screenshot of Rosalía’s song and said, “This is so beautiful.”

“I know my darling,” the stranger wrote back, according to the screenshot Rosalía showed on The Tonight Show.

Styles then replied to the text, “Love it.” The two exchanged a series of “love yous” before the stranger admitted they were just playing along the entire time and had no idea who was texting them. “Haha sorry,” they wrote. “You’re wrong. I don’t know who you are.”

“I’m confused,” Styles wrote. The other person then said, “This number [belonged] to someone before. But now it’s my number. So don’t bother me anymore. Good night. Thanks.”

And that was the end of that stranger’s conversation with Styles.

Of course, Rosalia said Styles later gained clarification on the matter by DMing her that her texts confused him.

I’ll forever be jealous of whoever got that “Love you, too” text from Styles.