Spoiler alert: This post discusses the Season 3 finale of Tell Me Lies.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then the last shot of Lucy’s face in the Tell Me Lies Season 3 finale is a whole novel. After she realizes that she let herself get manipulated by Stephen once again, Lucy wordlessly goes through a whole array of emotions. She laughs, cries, gets angry, gets contemplative, and ultimately lands on a subtle smile. Although it’s a lot to process, Grace Van Patten assures Elite Daily that it’s ultimately a happy ending for Lucy, even if it doesn’t totally look like it.

The final moments of Tell Me Lies Season 3 show Lucy cutting ties with her friends after their secrets are exposed at Bree’s wedding reception. She decides to leave the event with Stephen, even though she’s well aware it could be a terrible idea. Sure enough, Stephen decides to make one last jab at his ex, abandoning her at a gas station while she’s inside getting them coffees.

As Lucy realizes she’s been deserted, she lets out an unexpected laugh-cry. “There is some humor to it,” Van Patten says. “I think it’s like ‘Of course. Duh, he did it. How silly of me.’ And it’s also acknowledgment that she’s a part of this too. ‘God, I’m so stupid. Of course.’”

But ultimately, what makes it a “perfect ending” in Van Patten’s eyes is that she believes Lucy is finally done with Stephen forever in this moment. “I think it’s the first time it gives her relief. It’s potentially the final confirmation she needs to be free of him,” Van Patten says. “And I think there’s a release of ‘I tried it and maybe this is the last time.’”

“I would like to think that Lucy is freed by the whole thing and now has the closure she needs and can finally, finally move on,” Van Patten adds. “That is what I would like to believe.”