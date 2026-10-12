After their first collab sold out in under an hour, Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty and Shay Mitchell’s BÉIS are teaming up on another joint slay. This time around, the two actors-turned-entrepreneurs are expanding their collection beyond makeup cases, dropping a full line of luggage, travel accessories, and beauty essentials completely reimagined in an all-new raspberry shade.

“We had to do it again,” Gomez shared on Instagram, while Mitchell blessed everyone’s feeds with photos of her and the full lineup captioned, “Part 2 because 1 wasn’t enough.”

The new Rare x BÉIS Limitless collection features seven travel-ready items, including the fan-fave carry-on roller in the new hue. Even better? Rare launched its viral Soft Pinch Liquid Blush and Positive Light Luminizing Lip Gloss in the exact same shade. Basically, you can match your pout to your packing cubes in the chicest way possible.

The Rare x BÉIS Collection Is Going Quick

For anyone wanting to travel in style, you will need to move fast. If the first drop between the two L.A.-based brands is any indicator, these items won't last — and they’re already disappearing quickly. The full raspberry lineup is available at both beistravel.com and rarebeauty.com , but only while supplies last. A rep for Rare Beauty tells Elite Daily, “this is a limited-time launch, and there aren’t restock plans as of now.”

As of writing, only the lip and cheek kit is still available on Rare’s site, while the large cosmetic pouch is all that's left at BÉIS. But no stress if you missed out — there’s still a chance. On both websites, you can enter your info for the waitlist to be notified if they end up doing a restock.

Rare x BÉIS Dupes To “Add To Cart” Instead

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Even though the Limitless collection is proving to be incredibly limited, you can still look just as cute on your next trip. If you are still looking to upgrade your luggage game, the Disney and BÉIS collection is still available for anyone traveling to the “Happiest Place on Earth,” while the KidSuper collab will definitely turn heads at baggage claim.

As far as Rare goes, the Lucky shade of the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush is a perfect match for the Limitless pinky tone, and Bloom from the all-new Soft Pinch Lip Oil Stick is a gorgeous violet pink. Of course, you could also just pick up the Wish — a bright coral color that Gomez actually wore to Taylor Swift’s wedding in July.