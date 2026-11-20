Spoilers ahead for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Just like Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) aboard the Capitol train, fans are headed back to Panem now that the franchise’s latest prequel is finally in theaters. And if you’re already dreaming of visiting the movie’s filming locations IRL, just know you’re in for a District 12-level trek.

“Base camp was an hour’s drive away from the set,” Whitney Peak, who plays Haymitch’s girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird, told Bustle during an interview alongside Zada. Even getting to the area required serious dedication — something die-hards quickly learned while trying to catch a glimpse of filming in 2025. “Fans would come from all over the world to visit us in this small town,” Zada recalled. “You have to fly to a more well-known city in Spain, then fly to a less well-known city in Spain, and drive three hours out.”

Director Francis Lawrence chose these far-off destinations for a reason: to capture author Suzanne Collins’ vision for the 50th Hunger Games arena without relying heavily on CGI and soundstages. “When I got to the description that Suzanne had of the Games, which had almost a psychedelic nature to it, that made me lean into a color palette and gave me an era to pull from,” Lawrence shared at a press preview in September. That vision ultimately led production straight to its real-life backdrop.

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“We shot the arena all in Asturias in Spain, which is in the middle of nowhere with this incredible mountain range, valleys, lush green fields, and all the wildflowers,” said Lawrence. When you see those sweeping vistas for the first time as Haymitch and the rest of the kids rise into the arena, it takes your breath away with how vibrant and picturesque everything is before the bloodbath begins. It may even make you want to book a flight to see some of these places for yourself, just like those enthusiastic fans did during production.

For a Sunrise on the Reaping-inspired set-jetting adventure, here are the real-life filming locations you need to add to your itinerary ASAP:

Step Inside The Second Quarter Quell Arena

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The gorgeous mountains you see in the arena can be found in northern Spain’s Somiedo Natural Park in Asturias — more specifically, at Valle de Lago within Spain’s Biosphere Reserve. This is where production built the Cornucopia for the second Quarter Quell.

When Haymitch reunites with Maysilee (Mckenna Grace) later on, you can see a stunning lake in the background, which was filmed at Lago de la Cueva, one of the Saliencia Lakes in Somiedo. Earlier in the film, he spends a lot of time in a woodsy area of the arena that was shot at the Montegrande Beech Forest, about an hour away from Somiedo.

Another SOTR location in Spain that’s worth a little road trip to see is the futuristic-looking Calatrava Building in Oviedo, which doubled as the Capitol residence where President Snow lives.

Take A Detour To The Capitol (No Train Ticket Required)

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Other scenes from the Capitol were shot in Berlin, so after spending a few days in Spain, hop on a plane to Germany for the remainder of your Hunger Games vacay. The Velodrom, an indoor cycling arena near Volkspark, was where production filmed the tributes preparing to enter the Games — including the emotional moment Haymitch, Maysilee, Wyatt, and Lou Lou hug before heading off to their individual rooms, as well as where Effie Trinket (Elle Fanning) checks in on Haymitch before his launch.

While you’re in the city, you can also check out Snow’s room at the bcc Berlin Congress Center, the train station at Messe Berlin, the training center at the Internationales Congress Centrum Berlin, and the tribute parade stadium at Olympiastadion. Plus, there’s Tempelhof Airport — which longtime fans will recognize from Mockingjay – Part 2 (and can actually visit today, as it’s now a massive public park).

End Your Trip Where Haymitch’s Story Begins

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Once you’ve crossed Berlin off your list, head to North Rhine-Westphalia via a five-hour train ride to see District 12 from SOTR. According to IMDb, Landschaftspark Duisburg-Nord — a public landscape park built around a former coal and steelworks plant that also appeared in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes — set the stage for Haymitch and Lenore Dove’s coal-mining hometown.

About an hour away in the Lindlar quarry is where production built (and burned down) Haymitch’s home, as well as where the funerals for District 12 took place. Be sure to pack some tissues if you decide to add this to your itinerary — and may the odds be ever in your favor for an unforgettable Hunger Games adventure.