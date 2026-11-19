Even in the Capitol, nobody does fashion quite like Effie Trinket. Throughout the original Hunger Games films, the District 12 tribute escort (played by Elizabeth Banks) nearly turned the heartbreaking dystopian series into a fashion film, cementing her status as a Panem style icon. Never one to shy away from an OTT costume, Effie loved exaggerated proportions, bold head-to-toe patterns, bright colors, and oversize floral appliques. But no look became as synonymous with her character as the butterfly dress from Alexander McQueen.

In the sequel Catching Fire, Effie hosts the emotional reaping for the Second Quarter Quell in an orange mini swarmed with larger-than-life 3D butterflies, complete with a matching headpiece. (The look became so iconic that the dress was even featured in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 2024 exhibit in New York.) Turns out, Effie’s love for the winged insect started early on — at least, according to her costumes in the prequel.

When viewers first see a young Effie (played by Elle Fanning) in Sunrise on the Reaping (SOTR), hitting theaters Nov. 20, she’s wearing a large sequined butterfly headpiece — and the cute detail plays throughout her entire SOTR wardrobe.

The Easter eggs weren’t entirely intentional at first, though. “Somehow, I found butterfly rings, a butterfly necklace, bag, and fabric,” costume designer Bina Daigeler tells Elite Daily. Her serendipitous finds became the “starting point” for young Effie’s wardrobe, especially after seeing Fanning’s reaction. “[Elle] loved it,” she adds. “It was our kick in which direction we’d go, our little butterflies.”

Lionsgate Lionsgate INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

While the rest of Effie’s ’fits are inspired by Vivienne Westwood and a decidedly ’60s/’70s mood board, the butterfly motif was almost always present. Calling the OG McQueen dress “an icon,” Daigeler confirmed the callbacks were “definitely” a direct nod to Banks’ unforgettable look — and served as Daigeler’s personal love letter to the franchise.

One of her all-time favorite pieces appears during a pivotal moment in the movie. As young Effie sends Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) off to the arena, she wears a black kimono styled with butterfly rings. “I loved her rings,” Daigeler says. “They were very delicate and beautiful because the whole ring was made out of glass. We had them in different colors.”

Obsessed is an understatement — and these might just be the chicest homages yet.