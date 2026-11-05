Sidelined 3 Goes All In On A Steamy Love Triangle In This Exclusive Trailer

Dallas and Drayton are about to hit the field for their final play. Elite Daily can exclusively premiere the trailer for Sidelined 3: End Game, the climactic last installment in the Wattpad-inspired romance series. As the clip reveals, the high school sweethearts are facing their biggest hurdle yet after their rollercoaster relationship has evolved into a tricky love triangle.

Charlie Gillespie’s musician character Skyler plays an even larger role in the new movie, after being introduced as Dallas’ (Siena Agudong) boss and friend in Sidelined 2. The trailer reveals that Dallas is now dating Skyler two years after her breakup with Drayton (Noah Beck), which leads to a pretty awkward run-in after Drayton surprises Dallas in New York.

As a reminder, the second film ended with Dallas abruptly leaving Drayton for a movie job in NYC after their collegiate paths caused them to drift apart. Despite the breakup, Drayton was sure their connection wasn’t completely done. The Sidelined 3 trailer confirms the football star’s conviction, as he is brought into Dallas’ world during his campaign to win the Heisman Trophy, while she’s living out her dream in the city as a professional dancer.

The first two Sidelined movies largely revolved around Dallas and Drayton’s undeniable chemistry, but the upcoming final chapter will go all in on a love triangle for the first time, forcing Dallas to confront whether she made the right choice in breaking up with Drayton and exploring her artistic connection with Skyler.

As fans await the Nov. 26 premiere date for Sidelined 3: End Game on Tubi, the streamer has shared some first-look images exclusively with Elite Daily. Get your first taste of the romantic drama that’s about to unfold below:

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Sidelined 3: End Game will serve as the conclusion to Tubi’s Sidelined series, which began as an adaptation of Tay Marley’s 2019 book The QB Bad Boy & Me — itself an adaptation of her own Wattpad romance. The last chatper will premiere Nov. 26 on Tubi.