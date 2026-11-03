When Lili Reinhart launched her skin care brand back in 2024, she told Elite Daily her goal was to create something that acne-prone users could “put their complete trust in.” Fast forward two years later, and the actor’s wildly successful Personal Day has expanded beyond its initial five products and continues to be a major part of her morning routine.

The Love Hypothesis star even used her line on set before hopping into Olive’s shoes. A rep for the brand tells Elite Daily, “She particularly loves using the cleanser twice daily in addition to the moisturizer and Overdew, which she uses every day under her makeup as skin prep.” After seeing the 30-year-old’s glowing complexion in the Prime Video rom-com, I had to test out her bestselling lineup for myself.

Below, you’ll find my honest review after using the brand’s cleansing powder, hypochlorous acid spray, barrier cream, and lip balm for one week.

BDG product reviews and recommendations are written and conducted by writers and editors with expertise in their fields. Testers often have specific experience with the situation or product at hand, and/or their review or recommendation is provided in consultation with experts. You can learn more about our standards here.

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Fast Facts:

Price: $117 for the full four-product lineup. Breaking it down, that includes the Full Clarity Cleansing Powder ($24), Trust Me on This Hypochlorous Acid Spray ($27), Overdew Barrier Cream ($42), and Emotional Support Lip Balm ($24).

Who this is best for: Anyone looking for an easy-to-follow, acne-safe routine that covers way more than just the basic essentials.

What I like: The Hypochlorous Acid Spray instantly became my favorite refreshing skin pick-me-up.

What I don’t like: There are still a few popular items in her line I didn’t get to test out yet.

My rating: 4.8/5

Step 1: Cleansing Powder

Reinhart uses her cleansing powder in both her morning and nighttime routine. After wearing makeup on set all day, she’s known to double cleanse to make sure she gets everything off her face. I used the powder as my go-to cleanser for a week, and it served as the first step in my Olive-inspired skin care regimen.

First impressions: I love a lazy girl routine, so for some reason, a powder cleanser initially felt like a chore. Instead of just going straight from the bottle, you need to massage the powder with some water to create a lather. It takes an extra step, which I was immediately turned off by. However, I quickly fell in love with the fact that the powder of it all gives you a little more texture.

I deal with large pores and blackheads, so I want a cleanser that’s exfoliating, and Reinhart would agree. “I really do love the cleanser, because I love the sensory experience of it,” she says. Something else I appreciate is it’s easy to travel with since it’s a powder and not a liquid.

How to apply: With wet palms, work a quarter-size amount of the powdered cleanser in your hands until it’s a creamy foam. Then, massage onto your face and neck before rinsing with warm water.

The results: My face felt super clean with just one wash. I didn’t even feel the need to double cleanse at night, but if I were wearing a ton of makeup, I might start with an oil-based product first.

Step 2: Hypochlorous Acid Spray

I usually go in with a toner as my second step, but instead, I swapped it out for Personal Day’s hypochlorous acid spray. I’ve been a huge fan of Tower 28’s cult-favorite SOS Daily Hypochlorous Acid Spray ($28), which I keep in my bag to mist throughout the day to refresh my skin. It’s great for when you’ve got breakouts that need taming, just got off a long flight, or you finished a workout and don’t have time for a full skin care routine. Because I’m such a fan of any bacteria-fighting spray, I was excited to test out Reinhart’s version.

First impressions: The first thing I noticed was the unique bottle. The top looks like a pump, but works like a spray — and it comes out in a fine mist. It’s very refreshing and gives me that instant skin boost. It’s unscented, but I could smell the ingredients, which felt more clean than chemical. I just noticed it more than I do when I spray myself with Tower 28, but it does disappear within seconds.

How to apply: Spray directly onto your face and body as often as you need. It works like a dream both under and over your makeup, or whenever you need a little boost throughout the day.

The results: My face felt extra clean after misting myself with this spray. I was dealing with a bit of a breakout during my testing week, and this really helped to calm it down.

Step 3: Barrier Cream

Reinhart uses both the Dive Deep Mevalonic Moisturizer ($39) and the Overdew Barrier Cream underneath her makeup as skin prep. The cream, in particular, is meant to lock in moisture without clogging your pores.

First impressions: I didn’t have the moisturizer to try, but honestly, I didn’t even need it with how well the barrier cream performed. This stuff is super moisturizing. It was actually thicker than what I usually use for a day cream, so a little definitely went a long way.

Something I really loved right away was the pump on top of the jar. I’ve seen influencers use a top like this to mix in their foundation for a tinted moisturizer, which is pure genius. It overall made getting the perfect amount of cream way cleaner and easier.

How to apply: Use the top of the jar to pump out your desired amount of cream, and massage into your face and neck during your morning or night routine.

The results: This is thicker than what I normally would use in the morning, but it’s such a treat to have something extra moisturizing during the colder months of the year. Moving forward, I’ll continue to use this as a final step in my nighttime routine, because it’s like light slugging.

Step 4: Lip Balm

The final step in Reinhart’s routine is to apply the Emotional Support Lip Balm to moisturize her pout. This is also a purse staple for whenever you feel your lips are getting dry. Personal Day has tinted versions, but I used the clear balm each morning before I went in with my actual makeup routine.

First impressions: This is a typical lip balm, so there wasn’t too much that stood out to me right away. However, I loved the slightly soft applicator, which made putting it on feel like a mini self-care moment. Each Personal Day product has something I really love about the packaging, and this was no exception.

How to apply: Apply to your lips as needed throughout the day to give them extra moisture, or a nice shine on top of your fave lipstick.

The results: This was a great clear balm that kept my lips moisturized for a few hours. It’s reliable, uncomplicated, and does exactly what it promises.

Is Lili Reinhart’s Personal Day Routine Worth It?

Personal Day

Even though I didn’t get to try everything in Reinhart’s regimen, the essentials I tested out were a great starter kit for getting into a simple yet effective skin care routine. Every product did exactly what it needed to, and left my skin feeling clean and taken care of. What really won me over was the packaging, like the top of the hypochlorous acid spray that was just so fun and interesting.

I don’t know if everything is 100% worth it, like the lip balm. That’s a bit more expensive than my current fave, Rhode’s Peptide Lip Treatment ($20). But if you’re a Love Hypothesis fan, it might be worth getting The Skincare Hypothesis Set if Personal Day ever restocks it. You can sign up for the waitlist by entering your email.

About Me:

As Elite Daily’s experiences writer, I enjoy testing out celebrity faves and their go-to beauty products. When it comes to skin, I’ve been dealing with breakouts almost all my life. My biggest concerns are large pores, blackheads, and hormonal acne. I like to keep my skin care routine simple, but with products that are high-quality and work with my particular issues.