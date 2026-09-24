Every Star Wars Reylo Easter Egg In The Love Hypothesis

Olive and Adam’s chemical love story may be set in the labs of Stanford University, but spiritually, the romance is beamed straight from a galaxy far, far away. Prime Video’s new rom-com The Love Hypothesis is famously based on a popular fanfic shipping Star Wars characters Rey and Kylo Ren. And although the source book’s author Ali Hazelwood removed the most explicit Jedi-adjacent references when she turned her 2018 fic Head Over Feet into the 2021 novel, the movie has more than enough Easter eggs that Reylo shippers will instantly recognize.

Perhaps the most meta reference of all is in the casting. Tom Bateman, who plays the surly professor Adam Carlsen based on Adam Driver’s performance as Kylo, is the real-life husband of Rey actor Daisy Ridley. Lili Reinhart confirmed in a Vanity Fair video that her fellow producers made her aware of this connection during the casting process: “I think they went, ‘Daisy Ridley’s husband.’ But I’m positive the only reason they said that is because of the fanfiction of the book.”

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The movie itself leans into its sci-fi source material to varying degrees, ranging from melodramatic music cues to subtle costuming choices. If you’re a new-gen Star Wars fan, you probably caught a few of these nods, but maybe not all of them. Here’s a full list of the Reylo Easter eggs in The Love Hypothesis.

1. Signature Colors

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Throughout The Love Hypothesis, Adam and Olive are predominantly seen wearing a signature color. Adam is almost ways in all-black, an obvious allusion to Kylo Ren’s monochramic looks. And Olive frequently wears red when she’s not in her lab coat, which is the color that’s closely associated with Rey in The Rise of Skywalker.

2. Notes On A Theme

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There are three places where variations of John Williams’ iconic Star Wars themes can be heard in The Love Hypothesis. Kylo Ren’s theme plays when Adam enters a coffee shop for his first pretend-date with Olive, and then again at the end of the movie when he confronts his philandering colleague Tom. The latter scene, in which Adam purposefully treks down the hallway as the tense music mounts, is also a direct reference to Kylo and Dark Vader’s imposing walks.

Fans have also pointed out a play on Rey’s theme is used after Olive tells her friends about her new relationship with Adam.

Director Claire Scanlon confirmed these deliberate music choices in a TV Insider interview, and also revealed she picked the Gracie Abrams song “Mess It Up” to open the film as a wink to Star Wars fans, since her father J.J. Abrams directed the final two Star Wars movies.

3. Buns Out

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Olive frequently styles her hair into a high topknot, especially when she’s working in her lab. The signature ‘do is an homage to Rey’s hair buns.

4. No Shirt, No Problem

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The Love Hypothesis includes a steamy nod to the iconic Kylo Ren shirtless scene in The Last Jedi when Adam ominously approaches Olive’s trash-talking friend group looking menacing... with his torso on full display.

5. The Bridal Carry

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An early indicator that Kylo and Rey would go from enemies to lovers in the Star Wars movies was the way that Kylo cradled Rey in his arms when carrying her onto his ship. Reylo fan obsessed over this gesture — so, naturally, The Love Hypothesis paid tribute to it when Adam picks Olive up to transport her back to their hotel after her conference presentation.