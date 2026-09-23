It’s no secret that New York City was once the perfect backdrop for so many romantic comedies. Movies like When Harry Met Sally, 13 Going on 30, and How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days were all famously shot on location, but the modern rom-com era demands you grab your passport.

Thanks to Sterling Point, Off Campus, and now The Love Hypothesis starring Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman, Canada has unquestionably become the go-to place for swoon-worthy stories. If you’re a fan of Ali Hazelwood's bestselling book, the setting change might throw you for a loop. While the entire plot is explicitly set under the palm trees of Stanford University in California, Prime Video actually filmed the movie at Concordia University in Montreal instead.

While Amazon hasn't explicitly commented on the logistics behind the move, there’s no denying that Canada has become a popular production spot. Along with Prime Video’s latest series, shows like Heated Rivalry, My Life with the Walter Boys, and Crew Girl have all made their home base there — making it the perfect destination for set-jetters.

Whether you're looking to walk in Olive’s shoes, or are still holding out hope to be carried around by your own Dr. Adam Carlsen, here’s where you need to visit on your next Instagram-worthy Love Hypothesis-themed trip to Montreal.

Explore The Real-Life "Stanford" Campus

Prime Video

To fake the California look, production used the Loyola campus of Concordia University in Montreal. Lucky students who were around during filming caught major behind-the-scenes glimpses, even spotting sets like Dr. Adam Carlsen’s office inside the "Department of Biology."

But Concordia didn't hold down the fort entirely on its own. Eagle-eyed fans discovered that The Love Hypothesis also utilized John Abbott College — which is about a 30-minute drive away — to help secure that flawless ivy-league aesthetic.

If you're planning a trip to scope out both spots, you'll want to avoid an awkward encounter with campus security. While Concordia lets you breeze through with a self-guided walking tour, John Abbott requires all outside visitors to formally check in at the Casgrain Security Office first.

Scope Out Olive & Malcolm’s House (Psst, It’s For Sale)

Prime Video

When Olive wasn’t avoiding eye contact in the lab or pacing around campus, she was hiding out at home with her chaotic roommate, Malcolm. And if you're looking to take your set-jetting obsession to the maximum level, the internet already tracked down the exact house used for exterior filming — and it's actually on the market. The two-story white property (located at 331 Bd D'Youville in Châteauguay) is currently listed for a casual $599,000.

Even if you and your bestie aren’t looking to drop half a million dollars to move in and build Rube Goldberg machines together, the exterior is still a must-visit. The driveway is the exact spot where Olive and Adam shared that fake-dating kiss while her friends shamelessly spied from the balcony — making it a peak location to recreate the scene for your own main-character photo op.