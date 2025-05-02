Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer go way back. In 2004, the duo met on the set of 13 Going On 30, where they played frenemies Jenna Rink and Tom-Tom. This past year, the BFFs reunited while filming Season 2 of The Last Thing He Told Me — and Garner has only great things to say about the experience.

Garner, who’s partnering with Neutrogena to support Melanoma Awareness Month this May, said it was a “hoot” having Greer join the Apple TV+ thriller. “I just finished the second season of The Last Thing He Told Me, which was so fun,” she said. “This year, we had a new cast member, Judy Greer, who is one of my best friends.”

“Judy and I met making 13 Going on 30. This was our fourth time working together,” Garner continued. “She is the best actress I know. She brings out the best in everyone around her, and she's a hoot. It was great having her.”

In March, Garner and Greer shared photos of their time together filming in Paris. “JG & JG take Paris. ♥️ #TheLastThingHeToldMe,” they captioned the snaps. The pair has also previously worked together on Men, Women, and Children in 2014 and Greer’s directorial debut A Happening of Monumental Proportions in 2017.

Over the years, Greer has gained a reputation for playing memorable side characters in major projects, a trend she poked fun at with her 2014 book I Don't Know What You Know Me From: Confessions of a Co-Star. Recently, fans have become more vocal about wanting Greer to get a big leading role (perhaps in the next season of The White Lotus, one viral TikTok suggests).

Although Garner is not completely tuned into these viral conversations, she confirms that she’s the metaphorical president of the Judy Greer fan club. “I am not really on TikTok, but I'm going to have to go and look it up because I'm here for that,” she says. “Let's celebrate Judy Greer. Yes.”