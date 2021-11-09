It’s no secret Ariana Grande is a big fan of 13 Going On 30. The 28-year-old singer previously paid homage to the 2004 rom-com in her “Thank U, Next” video by dressing up like the movie’s protagonist, Jenna Rink. Now, she’s done it again. During the first live episode of Season 21 of The Voice, Ariana Grande wore Jennifer Garner's 13 Going On 30 dress. You know the one. Garner, who played Jenna in the film, wore the iconic Versace dress during the movie’s “Thriller” dance sequence. It’s her character’s most memorable outfit, so if you haven’t seen Grande’s recreation of it, prepare to feel so much nostalgia.

Grande unveiled her outfit in a Nov. 8 Instagram Story. She posted a selfie showing off her look, which included the rainbow Versace dress, silver dangling earrings, pink eyeshadow, lip gloss, and her hair in a pretty updo — just like Jenna in 13 Going On 30. Grande followed up her post with a video of herself twirling around in the dress. “Thank you so so so so much @donatella_versace @versace and happy first live show !!!!!" the singer wrote in her Story.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, fans couldn’t get enough of it. “ARIANA??????? the 13 going on 30 dress I can’t breathe,” one fan tweeted after seeing her in the outfit.

“STOP ARIANA IN THE JENNA RINK DRESS I WAS NOT READY,” another wrote.

Like I mentioned, Grande previously channeled Jenna in her “Thank U, Next” music video. At one point during the video, the singer wore jeans and a red blouse just like Jenna did at the end of 13 Going On 30. Check it out below.

YOUTUBE

Shortly after her “Thank U, Next” video went viral in November 2018, Garner responded to the tribute on Instagram, writing, “Every now and then something comes along and just brightens your day. @arianagrande you’re adorable. Thank you, pretty girl. #thankunext."

“nooooooooOoOOoOo I’m crying,” the singer wrote back. “I watched this movie every night before bed growing up (and I still do sometimes, especially when I’m sad). I adore you! thank you for all the inspiration and joy you’ve brought to my life I’m screaming bye."

Grande’s love for 13 Going On 30 is everything and I’m so here for it.