Ariana Grande is officially joining Season 21 of The Voice as a coach. She'll judge alongside the star-studded panel of Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend. The singer made the announcement on Tuesday, March 30, by sharing a photo of herself sitting on the edge of one of the show's iconic spinning chairs on Instagram. As expected, the tweets about Ariana Grande joining The Voice as a coach are full of excitement from fans anticipating her appearance.

"Surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice !" Grande wrote on Instagram, revealing she'll replace Nick Jonas as a coach next season. "🤍 @nickjonas we will miss you."

According to Page Six, the "Spaceman" singer isn't leaving The Voice permanently, but is instead remaining on rotation with the other stars who've previously appeared on the show as coaches like Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys. "The chances are he will be back soon," a source reportedly told the publication.

Grande explained in a statement she's "honored" to be joining The Voice family because she's been wanting to get on the show for a while. "I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time," Grande admitted, adding she's looking forward to sitting beside Clarkson, Legend, and Shelton on the judging panel to discover new talent. "I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches [and] get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level," she said.

Fans were thrilled to hear the news and shared their reactions using hilarious videos on Twitter. "WAIT I JUST REALISED WE WILL BE SEEING ARIANA ON OUR SCREENS FOR WEEKS AND SHE’LL BE SERVING LOOKS EVERY WEEK AND PERFORM TOO #ArianaOnTheVoice. WE KEEP ON WINNING LIKE THAT," one fan wrote, alongside a clip of That's So Raven's Raven Baxter screaming in excitement.

Another fan tweeted, "ariana grande the vocalist of our generation is going to be a judge on the voice omg."

A lot of fans expressed their urge to audition for The Voice just to be near Grande.

They imagined the possibility of Grande turning her chair and asking them to be on her team.

They also shared their fears she wouldn't turn around.

And how the majority of contestants will likely choose to join Grande's team.

Judging by fans' tweets about Grande joining The Voice, next season will likely be the best one yet!